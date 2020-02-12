Global Video Surveillance Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Video Surveillance Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Video Surveillance Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The video surveillance market based on verticals has been segmented into commercial, infrastructure, military and defense, residential, public facility, and industrial.

The market for video surveillance is expected to witness an upsurge in APAC owing to the increased security concerns in APAC countries such as India and China.

In 2018, the global Video Surveillance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Video Surveillance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video Surveillance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hikvision

Dahua

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

Flir

Avigilon

Hanwha Techwin

Honeywell Security Group

Infinova

Pelco

Bcdvideo

CP Plus

Nice Systems

Panasonic System Networks

Tiandy Technologies

Uniview

Vivotek

Zicom

Eagle Eye Networks

Prism

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Video Surveillance-as-a-Service

Installation and Maintenance Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Infrastructure

Military and Defense

Residential

Public Facility

Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video Surveillance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Video Surveillance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Key Stakeholders

Video Surveillance Manufacturers

Video Surveillance Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Video Surveillance Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

