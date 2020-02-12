IoT Communication Protocol Market: Advancements and Move Towards Digital World Driving Revenue Growth

The global IoT communication protocol market is expected to witness a healthy growth on account of the high demand from businesses and organizations. IoT will be in high demand and be used as a key model for organizations across various verticals in the years to come on account of the high operational efficiency it provides. In addition to this, IoT enables cost savings, which is a key requirement for most organizations.

Some of the factors boosting the global IoT communication protocol are increased adoption of wireless sensors and increasing popularity of cloud computing. Another factor aiding the growth of the global IoT communication protocol market is the support of the government. Across the globe, governments have been increasingly funding for the research and development of the IoT field. This support from the government has been a key factor for widening the scope of the IoT communication protocol market. Huge funding from governments across the globe has resulted in innovative cross-domain applications of IoT and has immensely benefitted the growth of this industry and therefore, IoT is now increasingly penetrating across industries. It is anticipated that the future will see higher adoption of IoT across verticals supported by the easy availability of high speed internet and increasing popularity of wearable devices.

The initiatives taken by emerging countries to brace up and join other nations in terms of being technologically advanced will make them key markets for IoT communication protocol in the future. Aggressive investments are being made by nations such as India, China, and Japan and leading towards an increased adoption of the Internet of Things. This is boosting the demand for IoT chip and driving the IoT communication protocol market in turn.

In Internet of Things, the interconnected devices are usually of short range, low power, wireless devices with their own predefined set of operations. Moreover, these devices are not compatible to existing internet protocol due to which a new set of protocols are developed to cater the requirements of the IoT. Some of the most widely used protocols in IoT are Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT), Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) etc. These protocols facilitates in power conservation making devices operate for a longer duration of time.