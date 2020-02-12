Medical Reamers Market | Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2018-2026

A medical reamer is an instrument used for extracting and drilling body parts during surgery. The device functions as a rotating finishing tool with cutting edges used to enlarge or shape holes during surgery or root canal operations. Their designs are modified into high-quality, triangular bladed, stainless steel instruments. The instruments are used highly during orthopedic surgery. Modified medical reamer designs are currently used for tibia, radius, and ulna bones surgery.

New innovations and rich clinical history have enabled medical reamers to emerge as a new devices that can be used in a wide range of indications during orthopedic surgery. Rise in the incidence of orthopedic surgery and increase in the number of fractures during accidents are likely increase the preference of physicians to treat patients with medical reamers. Moreover, technological developments in surgical technique approaches and development of intuitive instrumentation with surgical reamers are paving the way for minimal invasive surgery and treatment of fractures in the near future.

High incidence of bone fractures in the tibia, radius, ulna, etc. sections, rise in the number of neurological surgeries, rise in preference for dental implantation in cosmetic surgery, increase in geriatric population leading to an increase in orthopedic surgery, and rise in the number of accidents are expected to drive the global medical reamers market. Further, rise in the number of orthopedic surgical centers increase in preference for minimally invasive surgeries, and aggressive marketing by medical device companies are estimated to propel the global medical reamers market. Favorable mechanism and novel treatments procedures are likely to provide attractive expansion opportunities for the medical reamers market in the next few years. However, failure of medical reamers in collapsing and rotation in inherently unstable fractures are anticipated to restrain the medical reamers market during the forecast period.

The global medical reamers market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global medical reamers market can be classified into electric reamers and pneumatic reamers. Based on application, the global medical reamers market can be categorized into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, ENT surgery, and dental surgery. The orthopedic surgery segment of the market is expanding rapidly, owing to a significant increase in the number of femoral shaft reaming procedures. Rise in aging and dental surgery due to a rise in the geriatric population are major factors that are projected to fuel the growth of the dental surgery and neurosurgery application segments in the near future. In terms of end-user, the global medical reamers market can be divided into research and hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic clinics, and others. In terms of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Geographically, North America dominates the global medical reamers market due to a high geriatric patient population suffering from bone disorders, rise in the number of devices that receive regulatory approvals, and an increase in demand for new and advanced devices for clinical test. Moreover, increase in the number of orthopedic and neurological surgical procedures performed in the U.S. and rise in the incidence of road accidents are driving the medical device industries market in North America. This, in turn, is expected to boost the medical reamers market in North America in the coming years. Europe is a prominent region of the medical reamers market as the region offers favorable government policies regarding different surgeries. Also, the expansion of research and development units and clinical labs in European countries is a major factor expected to drive the medical reamers market in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period, due to an increase in the geriatric population, which can lead to a rise in the number of orthopedic disorder that require surgery. Increase in awareness among patients about designs of medical reamers and their advantages, overactive orthopedic surgery problems, and rise in per capita expenditure are factors that are likely to positively influence the growth of the medical reamers market in Asia Pacific. Additionally, economic growth in India and China is supporting the health care infrastructure as well as the expansion of medical device companies and biomedical devices laboratories. This is likely to drive the growth of the medical reamers market in Asia Pacific in the neat future.

Major players operating in the global medical reamers market are Stryker, Greatbatch, Inc., Ortho Solutions Inc., Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen, Depuy Synthes, Stars Medical Devices, Shanghai Bojin Electric Instrument & Device, Aygun Surgical Instruments, Aero Pro-Tech Inc., and other prominent companies.

