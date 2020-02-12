Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market Expected Observe Major Growth By Key Players 2026

Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market: Overview

The global neonatal hearing screening devices market is foretold to rise with high demand due to increasing birth rate in developed and under developed countries and creating high growth opportunities for this market. According to the data reveled by the World Bank, various countries have high birth rate in 2010. For instance, Mali, Uganda, the Republic of Niger, and some countries in Africa faces high birth rate and have high risk of neonatal problems. Thus, these nations require high investments in neonatal care, which will in turn benefit in expanding the global neonatal hearing screening devices market in coming years. Several other developing nations such as India, Mexico, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia have moderate birth rates, but lack in advanced neonatal care equipment. Therefore, there will be high demand for the neonatal hearing screening devices market in these regions in the near future.

The global neonatal hearing screening devices market is classified on the basis of product type, modality, and end-user. Based on product type, the Auditory Brainstem Response (ABR) systems segment was leading the market in 2017. During the forecast period between 2018 and 2026, this segment is projected to reach in millions by rising at a healthy CAGR.

The report gives the in-depth evaluation of the global neonatal hearing screening devices market by elaborating on market competition, segments, and other market dynamics. The report also throws lights on how and to what degree he market is expected to shape in forthcoming years.

Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market: Trends and Opportunities

One of the major trends seen in the neonatal hearing screening devices market is the efforts made by non-profit organizations in various countries to start different programs to spread awareness about the care of newborns, especially for the hearing screening programs. Governments along with private companies are making efforts to build healthcare facilities and hospitals to make pediatric and neonatal care more accessible. With these measures and efforts made by private organizations and governments will help the people to avail these services and will expand the demand for this market.

Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market: Regional Analysis

North America is predicted to lead the global neonatal hearing screening market while accounting for a sizable share in the next few years. Initiative taken by the U.S. government for providing better health activities through its early hearing detection and intervention (EHDI) programs. This program is responsible for developing and operating a hearing screening systems for newborns and provided early intervention, diagnosis, and family support. This strategy was developed in accordance with various partner countries, civil society organizations, the U.S. Congress, other governments and donors, private sector partners, and multilateral and international institutions.

On the other hand, Europe is also making efforts to improve facilities for the neonatal hearing screening devices market. This region is expect to rise at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Neonatal Hearing Screening Devices Market: Companies Mentioned

The global neonatal hearing screening devices market marks the presence of leading players such as Welch Allyn- Hill-Rom, Natus Medical Incorporated, Interacoustics A/S, Path Medical GmbH, MAICO Diagnostics GmbH, and Intelligent Hearing Systems.

