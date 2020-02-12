The report ” Network Infrastructure Management Market by Business Overview, Challenges and Opportunities in 2025″, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

In organizations, the unmanaged or mismanaged networks create traffic issues. Network infrastructure management is used to avoid and manage these problems with proper flow of operations. Network infrastructure management manages and optimizes network infrastructure to avoid the traffic congestions. It manages the software and hardware resources of the entire organization that enables network connectivity, communications and management of the enterprise network. Furthermore, it provides the path of communication and services between applications, users, processes, services and external networks.

Growing demand for safe and secure networks is the driving factor for the network infrastructure management market. Increasing concerns related to cybercrimes and network security breaches are also anticipated to support the growth of network infrastructure management market in the near future. Deployment of these solutions and services would make the network infrastructure management market more opportunistic. Network infrastructure management is supporting organizations to manage server & data storage, data integrity management, end-point management and operating system management for servers. Further, companies are adopting advanced network security and IP address management solutions to monitor the network and troubleshoot problems. Network Infrastructure management enables automated processes in the organizations to manage network assets and other resources such as applications and computing infrastructure.

The factors favorable to the growth of network infrastructure management market is the increasing adoption of Internet of things (IoT) and cloud services which are combining to transform enterprise networks and the need for solutions to manage networks. Enterprises across the world are deploying network infrastructure management, as it provides real time, end to end network management and accessibility that includes integrated trouble ticketing and reporting and fault and performance management. This helps to automate proactive and predictive network management by addressing network issues and future fault issues. Moreover, growing demand for innovative time saving technologies to manage the large network in enterprises is also anticipated to support the growth of network infrastructure management market during the coming years.

Network infrastructure is a crucial part of the IT infrastructure that supports enterprises’ IT environments. The entire network infrastructure is interconnected and can be used for internal and external communications by enterprises. The network infrastructure management market can be segmented based on network hardware, solutions, services, enterprise size, and industry. In terms of network hardware, the market is segmented into routers, switches, LAN cards and others. Based on solutions the market is segmented into network operations and management, operating systems, IP address management and network security applications. Besides this, based on services, the network infrastructure management market is segmented into consulting services, integration services, and support services. In terms of enterprise size, the market is segmented into small & medium and large enterprises. The network infrastructure management solutions are widely adopted by large enterprises to manage the network flow which is distributed at various locations Based on end-use industry, it is segmented into government, transportation and logistics, IT & telecom, oil & gas, retail, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing and others (defense, energy & utility, etc.).

North America region is expected to be the major market for network infrastructure management followed by the European region. The growth in North America region is expected to be driven by countries such as the U.S. and Canada which have deployed IoT technologies and automation bringing about a major technological revolution and becoming a hub of large as well as start-up vendors, catering to domestic and global clients. Further, Asia Pacific countries such as China and India are expected to grow at a significant rate on account of growing investments in network security infrastructure by companies in IT & telecom and BFSI sectors.

Some of the leading players in the network infrastructure management market are Cisco Systems, Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, Netscout System, Inc, Solarwinds Worldwide, LLC, BMC Software, Inc., Compuware Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P, Juniper Networks, Inc. and Alcatel-Lucent.

