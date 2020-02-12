Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is Anticipated to Reach US$4.189 bn by 2025

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Snapshot

Entry of new players in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market has heated up competition. Players wanting to grow their market shares have mostly resorted to cutting down prices to draw more customers. This has also put a downward pressure on prices and subsequently many prominent vendors have been forced to strategically cut down certain service and product arms and focus on a niche sector.

Currently, Thermo Fisher Scientific holds a dominant position in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market because of its diverse product portfolio and strong outreach. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation comes in the second position in terms of market share.

The global oligonucleotides synthesis market has been on a sustained growth trajectory on account of the rapidly growing biotechnology and life sciences sectors, coupled with the increasing uptake of the increasing applications of oligonucleotides in research and diagnostic fields. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research and diagnostic laboratories involved in drug discovery and development, along with diagnostic devices and tests, for the treatment of chronic diseases and oligonucleotides are also serving to stoke growth in the market.

A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global oligonucleotide synthesis market to expand at a strong 11.2% CAGR from 2017 to 2025 to attain a value of US$4.189 bn by 2025 from US$1.65 bn in 2016.

Synthesized Oligonucleotides Lead Market on Account of Different Customizations Offered by Manufacturers

Depending upon the type of products, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market can be divided into reagents and consumables, equipment, and synthesized oligonucleotides. Among them, the synthesized oligonucleotides segment leads the market with a dominant share because of the increasing number of manufacturers offering various customizations and rising applications of ready to use synthesized oligonucleotides in therapeutics.

The two kinds of commercially used synthesized oligonucleotide are DNA oligonucleotides and RNA oligonucleotides. Locked Nucleic acid (LNA) and Bridged Nucleic Acid (BNA) are the other types of synthesized oligonucleotides that find application in research.

Presence of Numerous Small Companies Makes China Key Region in Asia Pacific

From a geographical perspective, the global oligonucleotide synthesis market is dominated by North America. It is expected to retain its leading share, albeit decreasing it slightly, to account for 33.3% of the market. Strongly supporting growth in the North America market is the growing number of pharmaceutical companies leveraging oligonucleotides in therapeutics, research and diagnostics. Increasing number of genetic diseases in the region and the resultant demand for researchers to develop newer and advanced drugs to treat them is also expected to drive the market in the region.

Europe is another key region in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market and by 2025, it is slated to account for 26.6% share in revenue in the market on the back of considerable thrust on developing newer and sophisticated technologies for building new molecules of oligonucleotides for therapeutic use. Start-up companies with new technologies and rich patent portfolios, are predicted to contribute to the market significantly.

In terms of growth rate, Asia Pacific will likely surpass all other regions by clocking a healthy 12.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. China is a major driver of growth in the region on account of being home to numerous of small companies providing reagents and consumables for oligonucleotide synthesis. Besides China, India and Japan are also major contributors to the market because of bettering health care infrastructure, increasing private and public investment in life sciences research, and diagnostics advancements in disease treatment.

Prominent participants in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, DNA Technologies, BioAutomation, Applied Biosystems, GeneDesign, Inc., Eurofins Genomics, Integrated Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, and Agilent Technologies.