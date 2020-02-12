Outbound Telemarketing Market: Mounting Preference of Brands for Promotion and Marketing to Supplement Revenues

With a large number of small and large players across the globe, the vendor landscape of the global outbound telemarketing market is largely fragmented and intensely competitive, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. With the view of exploiting growth opportunities to their fullest, companies are focusing on offering specialist services for aspects such as multilingual marketing, lead generation, and data procurement. Provision of value-added services such as surveys, benchmarking, database intelligence, and social network monitoring are also increasingly becoming the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market so as to strengthen their hold on the market.

Some of the leading companies in the market are Concentrix Corporation, Atento S.A., TeleTech Holdings, Inc., Alorica Inc., Teleperformance Group, Inc., Arvato AG, MarketOne International LLP, and Convergys Corporation.

TMR analysts suggest that the global outbound telemarketing market will reach a valuation of US$12,201.4 mn by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

On the basis of type, the business-to-consumer type segment is not only expected to account for a significant revenue share in the global outbound telemarketing market but is also projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Several benefits of these services such as strengthening of customer base, building of goodwill and public image, and low cost of communication will work in their favor, increasing their rate of adoption. Also, it aids in customer engagement and customer retention for different products and services that are a part of BFSI sector.

Geographically, the market in Asia Pacific dominates the global market in terms of revenue owing to low labor cost for outsourcing services in specific countries like China, Philippines, India and others. In the region, China is the leading revenue contributor and is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market over the forecast period as well, followed by Japan. South America is anticipated to witness relatively faster growth rate as compared to other regional markets. Reasonable cost of implementing server-based contact center and reduction in travelling cost to resolve client queries is aiding the growth of business-to-business segment in this region.