Plastic Bottle Recycling Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Industry Key Features, Growth Drivers, Key Expansion Strategies, Upcoming Trends and Regional Forecast by 2022
Summary
Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market, By Material (PET, PP, HDPE, PVC, LDPE, and others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Consumer goods, and others) – Forecast 2016-2022
Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Overview
Recycling of plastic bottles have become a major market altogether and is carried out on a large scale. It increases the reuse of plastic material. Recycling helps to reduce pollution levels by converting them into lower grade plastic. This provides opportunities to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and the quantities of waste. Moreover, advance technologies and systems for the collection, sorting and reprocessing of recyclable plastics are creating new opportunities for recycling market.
Energy conservation, reduced greenhouse gas emissions and reduced pollution are expected to boost the market for plastic bottle recycling. Moreover, government initiatives towards recycling of plastic bottles and increased awareness among people are driving the Plastic Bottle Recycling Market. However, high operational costs hamper the growth of the market significantly. The global Plastic Bottle Recycling is expected to show staggering growth during the forecast period.
Plastic Bottle Recycling Market Key Players
The key players of global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market report include- Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Avangard Innovative, Phoenix Technologies International, UltrePET, CarbonLITE, Complete Recycling, ECO2 Plastics, Evergreen Plastics, National Recycling Technologies, Recycle Clear, Worldwide Recycler Services, among others.
Regional Analysis of Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market
Global Plastic Bottle Recycling Market is growing rapidly owing to factors such as growing prospects for recycled product, and growing environmental concerns among others. Currently North America is dominating the market of recycling market of plastic bottles. Food & beverages industry leads the market in the developed region like U.S. and helps to boost the market of bottle recycling. Additionally, recycled bottles are gaining popularity across the end user industries and the governments are also adopting new measures for recycling.
Target Audience
- Manufactures
- Raw Materials Suppliers
- Aftermarket suppliers
- Research Institute
- Potential Investors
Product Analysis
- Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types
Additional Information
- Regulatory Landscape
- Pricing Analysis
- Macroeconomic Indicators
Geographic Analysis
- Geographical analysis across 15 countries
Company Information
- Profiling of 10 key market players
- In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title
- Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies
Study Objectives of Plastic Bottle Recycling Market
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of various segments and sub-segments of the global Recycling Market
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
- To analyze the global Recycling Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by material, application, and regions
- To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Bottle Recycling
Table Of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Definition
2.2.2 Research Objective
2.2.3 Assumptions
2.2.4 Limitations
2.3 Research Process
2.3.1 Primary Research
2.3.2 Secondary Research
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.5 Forecast Model
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes
3.1.5 Segment Rivalry
3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
Continues …..
