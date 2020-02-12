Polyvinyl Chloride Market 2025 top players : Mexichem S.A.B., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Solvay S.A., KEM one, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Overview

The global polyvinyl chloride market is growing at a healthy rate and is expected to register a promising growth rate in the next few years. The development of renewable polyvinyl chloride products is likely to offer growth opportunities in the coming years. The research study offers a detailed analysis of the global polyvinyl chloride market and throws light on the key growth factors and opportunities that are likely to accelerate the growth of the overall market throughout the forecast period. In addition to this, a comprehensive study of the competitive landscape has been provided in the scope of the study.

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Key Trends

A tremendous growth in the use of renewable energy and the rising use of high efficient pumps are expected to boost the demand for polyvinyl chloride products, thus accelerating the growth of the global market. The rising demand for electric vehicles and the development of the wood plastics composites market are some of the other major factors that are predicted to generate potential growth opportunities for the market players in the next few years.

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Market Potential

The increasing use of polyvinyl chloride products in the automobile sector and the rapid development of the building and construction industry are some of the major factors that are projected to encourage the growth of the global polyvinyl chloride market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for polyvinyl chloride products for plastic films and sheets and medical devices sector are likely to generate promising growth opportunities for the market players. On the flip side, the use of polyvinyl chloride in the construction of green buildings and the rising competition form concrete and steel pipes are projected to restrict the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

Among the major regional segments, Asia Pacific is projected to account for a large share of the global polyvinyl chloride market throughout the forecast period. The high contribution from China is estimated to accelerate the growth of the Asia Pacific market in the coming years. This region is expected to be followed by Europe, acquiring the second position in the global market in terms of market share. The high growth of Europe can be attributed to the increasing demand for polyvinyl chloride products in Russia and Turkey. Furthermore, the rising number of players operating across the globe and the increasing number of applications are some of the key factors that are estimated to augment the growth of the polyvinyl chloride market in several developing nations around the world.

Global Polyvinyl Chloride Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for polyvinyl chloride is competitive in nature with a high number of players operating in it across the globe. Some of the key players listed in the research study are Formosa Plastics Group, Mexichem S.A.B., Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Solvay S.A., KEM one, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd., Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd., Axiall Corporation, Vinnolit Gmbh & Co. Kg, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. These players are focusing on technological developments and innovations so as to enhance their market penetration across the globe.

The study presents reliable qualitative and quantitative insights into:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand chain of the market

Market valuation (revenue and/or volume)

Key trends/opportunities/challenges

Forces defining present and estimated future state of the competitive landscape

Technological developments

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The vast market research data included in the study is the result of extensive primary and secondary research activities. Surveys, personal interviews, and inputs from industry experts form the crux of primary research activities and data collected from trade journals, industry databases, and reputable paid sources form the basis of secondary research. The report also includes a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, with the help of information collected from market participants operating across key sectors of the market value chain. A separate analysis of macro- and micro-economic aspects, regulations, and trends influencing the overall development of the market is also included in the report.

