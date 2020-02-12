Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market is Projected to Reach US$ 3.08 Bn by 2027

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market – Overview

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global positive airway pressure devices market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of medical devices for the treatment of sleep apnea and respiratory diseases as well as new players planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global positive airway pressure devices market with respect to the leading segments based on product, application, end-user, and region.

The global positive airway pressure devices market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been classified into CPAP, BiPAP, and APAP. Based on application, the global positive airway pressure devices market has been categorized into sleep apnea, COPD, and others. In terms of end-user, the market has been divided into hospitals & sleep labs, home care settings, and others.

Each of the market segments has been extensively analyzed based on the market related factors such as increase in incidence and prevalence of sleep apnea. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the global positive airway pressure devices market and could influence it in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different regions. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global positive airway pressure devices market.

In terms of region, the global positive airway pressure devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global positive airway pressure devices market.

Major players operating in the global positive airway pressure devices market are Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Philips Healthcare (Philips Group), ResMed Inc., and 3B Medical Inc. These players exhibit significant geographical outreach with presence in multiple positive airway pressure devices segments. Other prominent players in the global market include Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Compumedics Limited, CareFusion Corporation (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Lowenstein Medical (Lowenstein Group), Mercury Medical (Mercury Enterprises, Inc.), and Apex Medical Corp.

