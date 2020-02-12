Postal Automation System Market Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2017-2025

Global Postal Automation System Market: Overview

The global postal automation system market has been treading a growth path over the recent years. Postal automation involves bringing mail from sender to recipient quickly, reliably, and economically.

Emergence of e-commerce has made it extremely simple to order goods online. This in turn has led to massive increase in the volume of packages and parcels. In this scenario, efficient solutions are needed for sorting parcels for faster delivery to customers.

However, postal automation system faces design and operational challenges. Design of advanced postal automation system in times of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) along with technical glitches challenges the operational process of these systems. In addition, technical glitches related to sensing element in postal automation systems could challenge the entire operation, which may result in delay in delivery of parcels and mails. Furthermore, unexpected problem in control software could lead to malfunctioning of automated systems, resulting in delays in sorting and delivering process.

Global Postal Automation System Market: Trends and Opportunities

Growth of e-commerce, increasing labor costs, and rising need for automated solutions for sorting and delivery of parcels in the postal industry are providing lucrative opportunities to the postal automation system market.

Postal automation system are mainly used for governmental postal and courier, express, and parcel. Of them, governmental postal applications holds prominence accounting for significant share in the postal automation system market. However, courier, express, and parcel (CEP) applications is predicted to surpass in terms of growth rate during the forecast period. Rising volume of parcels and packages to be sorted and shipped by CEP companies along with rising demand from consumers for faster delivery are some key factors behind the growth of postal automation system for CEP applications.

Parcel sorter technology segment accounted for the leading market share in 2017. Sortation systems play a key role to improve the efficiency of postal operations. Sortation systems such as parcel sorters and flat sorters are extensively used by postal companies. With rising volume of parcels postal operators are under pressure for faster delivery of parcels. To address this, postal operators are employing innovative automation technologies to withstand challenging business environments. With declining volume of traditional mail, postal operators are under pressure to improve their infrastructure to handle increasing volume of parcel mail.

Global Postal Automation System Market: Geographical Outlook

Among the key regions for postal automation system, North America is likely to account for the leading share in the overall market. Vis-à-vis market share, North America is at the fore as the region is home to key postal and CEP companies. In addition, renovation of existing postal automation systems in North America has resulted in capacity expansion of these systems, which in turn has resulted in the growth of postal automation system in the region.

However, among all, Asia Pacific postal automation system is anticipated to rise at the leading rate during the forecast period. High growth of e-commerce industry in India, China, and Japan is creating vast opportunities for players in the Asia Pacific postal automation system market.

Global Postal Automation System Market: Competitive Outlook

Some of the key players in the postal automation system market are Siemens, NEC, Pitney Bowes, Fives Group, Lockheed Martin, Dematic, Eurosort System, Fluence Automation, Bowe Systec, ID Mail Systems, Planet Intelligent Systems, Toshiba, SOLYSTIC, Vanderlande, Leonard, Beumer Group, Interroll, Intelligrated, Bastian Solutions, GBI Intralogistics, Opex, and OCM SRl.

