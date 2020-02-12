Security Screening Market – Emergence of Security Measures at Public Places Boost Growth

Security screening is one of the most important concerns for security at public places such as airports, railway stations and others. It is typically used to detect unlawful objects including metal objects, weapons, liquor products and others. Screening includes scanning of people and their luggage to detect any hazardous objects. Security screening is majorly carried at places such as airports, government offices and border terminal points.

Biometric systems are the most popular techniques used for screening people as it is the most reliable process for authentication. Screening systems based on biometrics method include voice scanner, face scanner, retina scanner, iris scanner and fingerprint scanner. Luggage and other belongings of the people are often screened using x-ray scanning machines to check for any prohibited objects in the baggage.

Key Players:

Some of the leading companies in security screening market are Analogic Corporation, Aware, Inc., Digital Barriers plc, Argus Global Pty Ltd, Magal Security Systems Ltd, Safran SA, American Science and Engineering, Inc., Implant Sciences Corporation, OSI Systems, Inc., Smiths Group plc and others.

Trends:

Growing need for security measures at public places is the most significant factor driving the security screening market. Government organizations of different nations across the world focus on stringent security processes to curb smuggling and terrorists activities.

The security screening market has witnessed high growth especially after the disastrous terror attacks in the U.S. and India. Furthermore, security screening market is strongly supported by the development in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

Technological advancements in sensor technology have led to the emergence of non-immersive and contactless detection devices. Such devices have enabled regulatory authorities to enforce robust security solutions while limiting the inconvenience and intrusion of privacy of people.

Modern security screening equipment are capable of screening the bones and other internal body parts for unethical and unlawful practices. Electronic passport (E-passport) is one of the latest developments for individual authentication. It is based on the biometric features of the passport holder and helps in reducing the instances of fake passports.

Segmentation:

The security screening market is segmented on the basis of products, applications and geographic regions. The market for security screening is further categorized based on type of products into X-ray screening system, electromagnetic detector, explosive trace detector and biometric system.

The applications of security screening include airports, railway stations, border check points, government offices, private sector offices, educational institutes and other public places. Public places include shopping malls, temples, cinema halls, commercial complexes and others. Furthermore, the security screening market is segmented based on geographic regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).

Currently, North America is the largest market for security screening systems in terms of revenue. The major factor driving the growth of security screening market in North America is the stringent security processes in the U.S. and Canada.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative market for security screening systems in coming years. This growth is majorly attributed to the rising threat of terror attacks and smuggling activities. In addition, increasing airport and entertainment infrastructure projects in Asia Pacific is another significant factor boosting the demand for security screening systems.