Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Dosing Control Unit Market to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Existing Companies as Well as New Players

The selective catalytic reduction (SCR) dosing control unit monitors and controls the dosing and heating elements that are vital for the working of the SCR in order to curb NOx emission.

Rise in global emission levels has fueled the demand for stringent emission laws. Adoption of Euro VI emission standards by Europe and Japan and U.S. 2010 by North America have led to the adoption of SCR technology in order to reduce the NOx emission, thus boosting the necessity of the SCR dosing control unit. Developing countries such as India, Mexico, and Brazil have proposed to adopt the Euro V equivalent standards, thereby boosting the SCR dosing control unit market. SCR is a cost-effective device in comparison to other catalytic converters, as it does not use platinum group metals. SCRs are extensively utilized in commercial vehicles and a rise in demand for logistics is expected to boost the demand for SCR dosing control unit.

Increase in sales of electric vehicles, absence of internal combustion engines in battery electric vehicles, and use of gasoline powered engines in hybrid vehicles hinders the usage of SCRs dosing control units, which in turn restrains the market.

The global SCR dosing control unit market can be segmented based on vehicle type, sales channel and region. Based on vehicle type, the market can be classified into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The light commercial and heavy commercial vehicle segments, cumulatively, accounted for a major share of the SCR dosing control unit market. In Europe, North America and Japan, in Asia, the adoption of EURO V and equivalent emission standards has mandated the utilization of SCR dosing units in commercial vehicles in order to comply with the NOx emission target. Consequently, light and heavy commercial vehicle segments held a major share of the SCR dosing control unit market. In Europe, passenger vehicles are also adopting the SCR dosing control unit in conjunction with the diesel particulate filter and diesel oxidation catalyst in order to reduce the NOx emissions. However, the passenger vehicle segment held a relatively minor share of the SCR dosing control unit market in North America, due to the low penetration of diesel vehicles in North America and Japan, which have Euro V equivalent standard. Penetration of diesel engines in passenger vehicles is high in Europe and hence, the passenger vehicle segment accounted for a prominent share of the SCR dosing control unit market in Europe.

Based on sales channel, the SCR dosing control unit market can be bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment accounted for a notable share of the market, as SCR dosing control units are factory-fitted and replaced in the aftermarket only in case of failure or faulty operation. The aftermarket segment is expected to expand owing to the adoption of stringent emission laws by governments in Asia Pacific and Latin America, stressing the need to incorporate the SCR dosing control unit in vehicles in these regions.

In terms of geography, the global SCR dosing control unit market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe accounted for prominent share of the SCR dosing control unit market, in terms of volume, due to their high usage in heavy commercial and light commercial vehicles in these regions.

Key players operating in the global SCR dosing control unit are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., and Johnson Matthey.