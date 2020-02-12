The report ” Shipping Software Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2025″, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

A shipping transaction involves not less than 28 bodies including customs, terminals, forwarders and carriers, and a marine intelligence firm among others. Most of these interactions still happen by e-mail, phones, and manual data entry, producing huge amounts of paperwork. Companies have developed shipping software suite to deal with this issue of tedious paperwork. The shipping software helps organizations to organize, plan, rate, route, ship, track, and settle shipment to the customers. Using a single platform, companies in real time manage the complex supply chain efficiently.

The shipping software is beneficial for both the business and the customer. The software enables faster shipping time, and therefore leads to customer satisfaction. The software has the capability to manage all shipping centers via one portal, check imported orders, sort and edit orders with one click service and is mostly user friendly. The software provides real time access to information including status of shipments and also tracks the shipment not delivered, thereby helping organizations to take immediate action to fill any delivery gap.

The shipping software is varied. One type of software is made for shippers (companies that ship products to individual customers or business firms) and the other is for freight forwarders, freight brokers, and carriers in order to manage their operations. The software that is made for shippers falls into four major categories. First is the software that manages the parcel, second is the software that works for less than truckload (LTL) and full truckload (FTL), third is the software that manages global shipping, and last is the software that manages everything, largely a comprehensive suite.

Demand for shipping software usually depends on the requirements or needs it fulfills. For instance, sales departments want shipping software that can be easily integrated with their CRM and can quote any shipment to anywhere; shipping and logistics organizations want a single comprehensive tool or platform; and IT wants software that does not require onsite management. This clearly reflects that the shipping software is customizable in accordance to needs of end-users.

The shipping software market is driven by the need to feasibly manage the global supply chain efficiently. Shipping software has helped shippers to work better in omini-channel environments. Moreover, it has also reduced the impact of driver shortage. It is a valuable data repository. The software helps shippers to have exclusive access to reports, dashboards, and other important measurements that enables fair business decision making. All the above benefits have increased the demand for shipping software, thereby contributing to the overall market growth. Increasing deployment of shipping software among small and mid-size logistic companies due to the availability of cloud based solutions is driving the shipping software market.

The shipping software market can be segmented on the basis of deployment type, service type, enterprise size, industry, and region. On the basis of deployment type, the market can be categorized as on-premise solution and cloud based solution. On the basis of service type, the market can be bifurcated into maintenance and implementation services and consulting service. On the basis of enterprise size, the market can be categorized as large enterprise, medium enterprise, and small enterprise. On the basis of industry, the market is categorized into retail, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and others. On the basis of region, the market is bifurcated as North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key players operating in the market includes Interruptive, Inc., Agile Network, LLC, ProShip, Temando Pty Ltd., Malvern Systems, WiseTech Global, MetaPack Official, Endicia, Pantechnik Systems Ltd., Ordoro, Consignor Group, iInterchange Systems, ProcessWeaver Shipping Solutions, and Softship.

