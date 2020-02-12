Tetanus Human Monoclonal Antibodies Market Is Likely To Tread Along A Healthy Growth Track Over The Forecast Horizon.

Antibodies derived through cell division from a single parent cell are termed as monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies bind to the same epitope, which means that they have monovalent affinity. A bacterium called Clostridium tetani causes an infectious disease by producing a neurotoxin called the tetanus toxin. These toxins can also be responsible for a neuroparalytic syndrome called botulism. Tetanus monoclonal antibodies specifically bind to the tetanus toxin and neutralize the toxin. These antibodies are developed mostly on hybrid cell lines. These antibodies can be used for passive immunization, as the current immunoglobulin for the disease is derived from horses. It can also be used in research studies.

The global tetanus human monoclonal antibodies market is estimated to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period. According to the WHO, approximately 49,000 newborn babies died of the infection by neonatal tetanus in 2013 worldwide. Thus, high prevalence and incidence of tetanus is one of the most important factors expected to drive the tetanus human monoclonal antibodies market during the forecast period. Furthermore, advantages offered by monoclonal bodies in passive immunization such as more rapid action than vaccines, quicker development, and easier prediction of safety compared to vaccines are some of the factors likely to drive the global market from 2018 to 2026. Furthermore, rise in awareness about children’s health, increase in health care expenditure, development of health care infrastructure, and surge in research activities are driving the the global tetanus human monoclonal antibodies market. Some of the factors restraining the market are high research and development costs, short duration of protection, and lack of awareness among people in developing countries.

The global tetanus human monoclonal antibodies market can be segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the market can be divided into light-chain antibodies, heavy-chain antibodies, mouse antibodies, goat antibodies, and others. Based on application, the global tetanus human monoclonal antibodies market can be classified into passive immunization and research activities. The research activities segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market during the forecast period, due to extensive research activities related to development of monoclonal antibodies for immunization.

Geographically, the global tetanus human monoclonal antibodies market has been divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Surge in investments from government and public sectors increasing number of programs to eradicate tetanus from the region, rise in awareness, extensive research on Clostridium sp., and high health care expenditure are a few factors propelling the market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a rapid growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative market for tetanus human monoclonal antibodies, due to high prevalence of tetanus, government immunization programs, increasing investments in R&D activities, entry of new manufacturers in India and China, and surging medical tourism in the region. Furthermore, rising awareness about newer research techniques, improvement in genetic engineering, and exposure of children to soil are some of the factors anticipated to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global tetanus human monoclonal antibodies market are Antagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and BioScience.

