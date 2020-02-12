The report ” Third Party Banking Software Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2025″, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The banking industry has undergone massive changes, which has led to the customization of its operating methods. Over the past few years, the banking industry is increasingly shifting focus toward third-party software because of changed customer demands, declining profits, and need for flexible operations in terms of time and convenience. Several banks are making an effort to have modern banking systems over traditional ones. With traditional legacy systems, banks often face challenges in execution of new features and their integration. Also, any small change in one application causes problems in other parts of application; hence, banks are shifting toward third-party software to eliminate these complications, thus retaining operational flexibility. Core banking services are provided by third-party banking software vendors to banks by providing multiple channels, which is the main reason why banks are shifting to automated systems. With reduced physical branches, bank networks are increasingly dependent on internet and mobile channels for its operation. Hence, it is becoming important for banks not only to offer their customers flexibility in bank transactions but also provide the same in a secure manner through smart devices. Third-party banking software plays a key role in this process of modernization. Banks are increasingly focusing on technologies that might help in retaining customers, as the third party banking software market is witnessing intense competition.

There are various factors driving the growth of the third party banking software market. One of the driving factors is the growing need to increase operational efficiency and productivity in all industry verticals including the banking industry. In addition, the rising trend of customer-centric core banking and increasing demand for standardized activities in the banking sector are propelling the growth of the third party banking software market. Furthermore, increase in mobile banking and online banking by customers which indicates inclination toward digital platforms such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets indirectly drives the growth of the third party banking software market. Since banks are not able to provide these services to customers directly from their end, they hire vendors to provide such software services to their customers. However, information security and high costs of software are the restraining factors for the third party banking software market. Integration of multiple banking organizations is also an upcoming challenge to the growth of the market. Lack of capable professionals to effectively and safely use this third party banking software is another concern for this industry, hampering the growth of the market, since the software contains highly confidential data. The third party banking software market is segmented on the basis of application, product type, and geographic regions. On the basis of application, the third party banking software market is segmented into information security, risk management, training and consulting solutions, and business intelligence. By product type, the market is segmented into core banking software, multi-channel banking software, BI software, and private wealth management software. In terms of region, the third party banking software market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the third party banking software market due to significant regulatory compliance and a large IT company base in developing countries of this region. Key players in the global third party banking software market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, SAP SE., Infosys Limited, Accenture, Deltek, Inc., Capgemini, NetSuite Inc., and others. In order to have competitive advantage in the market, these players are vigorously involved in organic and inorganic growth strategies. Partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and new product launches are some of the vital strategies followed by them. MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources. The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market's trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

