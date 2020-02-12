Urinary Control System Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2017 – 2025

Urinary control system is an implanted medical device used to treat moderate to severe stress urinary incontinence. It is also known as artificial urinary sphincter, which is designed for men. A urinary control system varies with design and other technology. However, a common urinary control system is a thread like structure which is used in mechanical constriction mechanism around the urethra. Externally accessible control mechanism allows a user to relieve the constriction and helps in urination. Its unique design and easy handling features ensure better functional ability, and also increases the demand of the urinary control systems from the research and pathology laboratory in near future. However, improvement in urology surgical technique and rise in prevalence of postprostatectomy urinary incontinence (PPUI) among the geriatric population have increased usage of urinary control systems.

The two techniques used in urinary control system are surgical (slings, tension-free tape, suspension, and others) and non-surgical (occluder devices and others) used in different urology surgeries. Suspension and slings used for urinary control systems are the most widely adopted devices. However, promising results of occluder devices in terms of efficiency during various urology surgeries is expected to drive the non-surgical segment in the next few years. Applications of urinary control system include urinary bladder surgery and prostrate surgery. Urinary bladder surgery uses the urinary control system to stop unwanted flow of urine due to moderate-to-severe stress during surgical procedure. Various clinical trials are under way for the application of urinary control system in other major surgery procedures.

Major factors expected to drive the urinary control system market during the forecast period are rise in prevalence of bladder cancer and urinary infection, surging geriatric population leading to high infection rate of urinary tract, increase in applications of urinary control system in different urinary or prostrate surgeries. Favorable reimbursements and technologically advanced designs introduced by manufacturers such as occlusive cuff or pumps attached with implant in the global market are also likely to propel the global urinary control system market during the forecast period. However, rise in surgical costs and side effects of urinary bladder surgery are likely to hamper the growth of the urinary control system market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global urinary control system market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global urinary control system market from 2017 to 2025, owing to factors such as increase in geriatric patient population suffering from urinary disorders, rise in number of devices receiving regulatory approvals, surge in demand for new and advanced urinary control system, and favorable reimbursement policies for surgery. Rise in incidence of bladder cancer and urinary tract infections are also expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. According to American Cancer Society estimates, about 79,030 new cases of bladder cancer have been reported in the U.S. alone in 2017. Bladder cancer accounts for about 5% of all new cancers in the country. Also, the increasing approvals on different surgical procedures techniques by surgeons & researchers develops wide opportunities for the market players to operate the urinary bladder using urinary control system in the North America region. However, rise in incidence of prostate cancer surgeries in Asia Pacific and increase in health care expenditure are expected to augment the urinary control system market in Asia Pacific from 2017 to 2025.

Key players operating in the global urinary control system market include Coloplast Group, C. R. Bard, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Solace Therapeutics, RBM MEDICAL SERVICES LIMITED, Silimed, Zephyr Surgical Implants, and GT Urological, LLC.

