Vibratory Hammer Market is Expected To Witness Growth: Analysis of Key Players, and Challenges

The boom in construction and infrastructure activities across the globe is fuelling the global vibratory hammer market. A vibratory hammer is a tool used to drive piles into or out of the ground to build maritime docks, bridges, buildings, roads, railways, walls etc. Traditional pile drivers are very loud and weigh heavily to hit the pile. However, vibratory hammers have many advantages and are very quiet.

There are today two main types, electric and hydraulic vibrational hammers on the market. There are many differences between electro-hammers and hydraulics, but in a fundamental sense there are similar features. The hammer is powered by a power unit, both electrical and hydraulic, both of which are fastened to the pile by means of the hammer. The hammer can be connected by wires and sleeves to the power plant.

The rising offshore and oil and gas activities are expected to play a significant role in boosting the global vibratory hammer market over the coming years.

Global Vibratory Hammer Market: Notable Developments

Increasing Shale Gas Production

The growth of production of shale gas and tight oil, particularly in the United States and Canada, is projected to increase the basic work for shale gas and tight oil facilities and therefore increase demand for vibratory hammers.

Mergers and Acquisitions

In 2016, Pilequip Australia Pty Limited was acquired by Dieseko as a 65% stake group, increasing their operating footprint across Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and the South Pacific Islands

Introduction of Advanced Products

Latest innovations such as variable frequency drive (VFD) technology drives motorized reels. Such industrial cable reels are ideal for longer lengths, high-speed, and heavy-duty applications. Due to lightweight, compact size, high efficiency and ease of maintenance, demand for excavator mounted vibratory hammers is growing.

Key players operating in the global vibratory hammer market are ABI Equipment Limited, OMS Pile Driving Equipment GmbH, Xuzhou Hercules Machine Manufacture Co., International Construction Equipment, and Guangdong Liyuan Hydraulic machinery Company Ltd.

Global Vibratory Hammer Market: Growth Dynamics

Due to high urbanization and growing demand for roads, rails, buildings, etc., the global construction industry has registered steady growth due to population growth. Governments from different economies around the world focus on transport infrastructure development. Such initiatives from different governments will boost projects worldwide and, as a result, the development of foundations will boost demand for vibratory hammers.

Vibratory hammers are likely to encounter intense competition from impact hammers and large leasehold flows despite increasing demands by building and offshore oil and gas industries. Increased available rental and low rental vibrator hammers will probably be the biggest challenge for vibrator hammer companies, as building contractors are much more likely than to purchase equipment including vibratory hammers. But the demand for vibration hammers and other equipment is likely to increase over the coming years, increasing the investment of organizations and companies in offshore gas and oil operations.

Global Vibratory Hammer Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to lead the global vibratory hammer market on account on account of rising production of shale gas and tight oil in countries such as Canada and the U.S.

Emerging economies such as the Asia Pacific are expected to register lucrative growth opportunities in the market. This could be ascribed to the swiftly growing industrial, infrastructural, and construction activities in developing countries. The growth in the transportation industry is likely to further amplify demand in the vibratory hammer market.