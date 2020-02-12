Xylitol Market – Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2018-2028

Global Xylitol Market: Overview

Xylitol refers to a variety of sugar alcohol or polyol that has been gaining popularity as a good alternative to sugar for people with obesity, diabetes, or other metabolic issues as the product has nearly 40% less calories compared to conventional sugar (thanks to the absence of any vitamins, minerals or proteins) and research studies showing its negligible impact on blood sugar and insulin levels. Several studies have also demonstrated the impressive results of the product on dental health, metabolism problems, and its anti-carcinogenic properties.

The use of xylitol has significantly increased in products such as mouthwash, toothpaste, candies, chewing gums, and a variety of foods and beverages in the past few years. Its demand is likely to increase at a steady pace over the next few years as well. This report provides a thorough analytical account of the past, present, and potential future growth prospects of the market. A detailed account of growth drivers, trends, opportunities, and challenges impacting the market is also included in the report.

Global Xylitol Market: Market Dynamics

Some of the key factors expected to work well for the market in the near future include the increased level of awareness regarding the calorific and metabolic benefits of the product when compared with conventional sugar. The rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity globally has also led to a vast rise in the population of target consumers for the market in the recent years and is likely to emerge as a leading growth factor for the market in the next few years.

Moreover, an increased inclination of people towards low-calorie foods and beverages, rapid pace of urbanization, increased numbers of supermarkets and hypermarkets, and easy availability of products with xylitol across the globe are also working favorably for the market. However, the uneven supply of raw materials and the high cost of xylitol could hamper the growth prospects of the market to a certain extent over the forecast period. The easy availability of alternative polyols such as mannitol, sorbitol, and maltol could also emerge as a growth challenge.

Global Xylitol Market: Regional outlook

From a geographical standpoint, the report covers the market for xylitol for region such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Of these, the market in North America is presently one of the leading consumers of the product owing to the high demand for low-calorie and sugar-free foods and beverages in the region. The high population of obese and diabetic people in the region are the key factors strengthening the trend and are likely to emerge as the leading growth factors for the regional market over the report’s forecast period.

The market in Europe also benefits from a large consumer base of health conscious people and is expected to expand at a healthy pace over the report’s forecast period. The Asia Pacific market benefits from the top positioning of China as one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of xylitol and is likely to emerge as a prominent regional market for the product over the forecast period, accounting for a notable share in the overall revenue of the global market by the end of the report’s forecast period. The rising population of diabetics and increased demand for low-calorie foods and beverages from a rising consumer base of health conscious individuals will also push the Asia Pacific market towards a healthy growth path.

Global Xylitol Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the leading companies operating in the global xylitol market are CSPC Shengxue Glucose Co., Ltd., Cargill Incorporated, Novagreen Inc., Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., zuChem Inc., Shandong Futaste Co., Ltd., DuPont, Ltd., Roquette group, and Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

