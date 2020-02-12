Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Treatment Market : Growing Popularity And Emerging Trends In The Market Forecast 2018 – 2026

Zollinger-Ellison syndrome is a rare condition, in which one or more tumors form in duodenum and pancreas. These tumors, called gastrinoma, secrete large amount of gastrin hormone, which causes stomach to produce too much acid. Excess secretion of acid leads to peptic ulcer as well as diarrhea. Zollinger-Ellison syndrome can occur at age; however, people are usually diagnosed between 20 and 50. Signs and symptoms of the syndrome include abdominal pain, diarrhea, acid reflux and heart burn, and bleeding in digestive tract. Exact nature and cause of Zollinger-Ellison syndrome is unknown. However, it can be caused by autosomal dominant inherited syndrome called multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 (MEN-1). About 25% people who have Zollinger-Ellison syndrome have them as part of MEN-1.

Diagnosis of Zollinger-Ellison syndrome is done through study of medical history, blood test, upper gastrointestinal endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound, imaging tests such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), CT scan, and ultrasound. The objective of the treatment of Zollinger-Ellison syndrome is elimination of excess acid production, ulcer disease, and malignant tumor. Tumor removal is achieved through surgery and excess acid secretion is stopped using drugs such as proton pump inhibitors, H2-receptor antagonist, antacids, and chemotherapy. The class of drugs known as proton pump inhibitor, which include omeprazole, decreases acid production and promotes ulcer healing in patients with Zollinger-Ellison syndrome. In 2017, clinical trials were conducted on patients with Zollinger-Ellison syndrome. The aim was to study various aspects of treatment of Zollinger-Ellison syndrome which include usage of Interferon, octreotide, or their combination.

Improved understanding of the pathogenesis of gastrinoma, new diagnostic system, and new treatment strategy are projected to drive the global Zollinger-Ellison syndrome treatment market during the forecast period. Additionally, rise in prevalence of other endocrine tumors and emergence of new treatment technologies are anticipated to propel the global Zollinger-Ellison syndrome treatment market in the near future. However, poor pipeline productivity and side effects of drugs are expected to restrain the global market from 2018 to 2026. Changes in pricing policies of drugs is another factor likely to hamper the growth of the market in the next few years.

The global Zollinger-Ellison syndrome treatment market can be segmented based on drug type, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug type, the global market can be categorized into antacids, H2 antagonists, proton pump inhibitors, phosphate binders, and others. Based on route of administration, the global Zollinger-Ellison syndrome treatment market can be bifurcated into oral and injectable. In terms of distribution channel, the global market can be divided into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the global Zollinger-Ellison syndrome treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market from 2018 to 2026, due to rise in incidence of the syndrome. Europe is expected to be the second largest market for Zollinger-Ellison syndrome treatment during the forecast period, due to high number of patents that are likely to expire, thereby enabling the entry of generics. The Zollinger-Ellison syndrome treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to increase in demand for anti-cancer drugs and rapidly developing health care infrastructure.

Key players operating in the global Zollinger-Ellison syndrome treatment market are Sanofi, Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson, Lupin Limited, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Baxter International, Inc., Mylan N.V., Wockhardt Ltd., Apotex, Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, and Bio-Pharm, Inc.

