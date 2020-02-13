Abdominal Obesity Treatment Market is Booming Worldwide with Leading Players

Abdominal obesity or central obesity is medical condition in which excessive fat has built up around the abdomen and stomach to that it may have a negative impact on the human health. An individual is abdominally obese if the size of their waist is more than 90 cm in males and over 84 cm in females.

It has been observed that unhealthy lifestyle practice and over consumption of fast foods are the major causes of abdominal obesity among population. In terms of geography, North America is the largest market for abdominal obesity treatment market due to the large base of obese patients. According to the WHO, the prevalence of obesity and overweight in the regions of the Americas is the highest followed by Europe and Eastern Mediterranean regions. Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 35% of the adult population of the U.S. is obese. However, other regions such as South East Asia, Middle East and Latin America are some of the potential market where introduction of effective novel therapies might boosts up the overall market growth of abdominal obesity treatment. Due to the significant rise in obesity and rising awareness among population, these regions are expected to be the lucrative market venture for abdominal obesity treatment.

The primary factors driving the growth of this market are increasing base of population suffering from obesity and increasing levels of awareness amongst weight conscious population. Moreover, development of safe and effective therapeutics for the treatment of abdominal obesity might contribute to the growth of the abdominal obesity treatment market. For instance, a novel anti-obesity therapeutic, Bupropion/zonisamide (planned brand name Empatic) is an investigational combination therapeutic for obesity treatment. The drug is currently at phase IIB clinical trial and is being developed by California, the U.S. based, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. The drug has successfully demonstrated positive trial results compared to placebo and monotherapies. Thus, the introduction of promising drugs in this market is likely to boosts the overall abdominal obesity treatment market due to the high success and effectiveness rate of the potential molecules.

Furthermore, increasing government support for developing novel therapies along with high research and development initiatives on the development of personalized medicines are also expected to fuel the growth of this market. In addition, technological breakthrough such as minimally invasive surgical devices and increased focus on retaining superior quality of life are some of the factors that might contribute to the growth of this market. However, rise in overall healthcare expenditure and side effects of the anti-obesity drugs are some of the market-restraining factors that might hinder the growth of the abdominal obesity treatment market in the near future.

Currently, the abdominal obesity treatment market is a highly attractive and promising market venture due to the high incidence rate of obesity among population. Various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are trying to develop novel therapeutics, which can be used for the treatment of abdominal obesity. Some of the companies involved with the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for treating abdominal obesity are Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc., Upsher-Smith Laboratories Inc. and Vivus, Inc., amongst others.

