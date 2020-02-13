Acoustic Sensor Market Expected to Reach US$ 2,019.31 Mn by 2026

Global Acoustic Sensor Market – Snapshot

The global acoustic sensor market, which is undergoing the development stage, is witnessing significant technological advancements. Owing to use of acoustic sensors for acoustic-wave-based MEMS devices, a promising technology platform is available for a wide range of applications. These devices have high sensitivity and capability to operate wirelessly. This, in turn, can drive the acoustic sensor market during the forecast period. There has been significant rise in the adoption of bulk acoustic wave (BAW) sensors over the last few years, due to their wide range of applications in consumer electronics devices such as smartphones, and laptops. The global market for acoustic sensors is projected to reach value of US$ 2,019.31 Mn by 2026 from US$ 489.55 Mn in 2017, registering a CAGR of 17.19% during the forecast period.

Furthermore, use of acoustic sensors in the telecom industry for in mobile phones and similar gadgets is also acting as a market driver. Most of these devices already have microphones/speakers installed, which may support acoustic-sensing applications with a relatively low deployment cost. This is projected to have a positive impact on the global acoustic sensor market during the forecast period.

Micro electrical mechanical system (MEMS) has been identified as one of the most promising technologies of the 21st century and it has potential to revolutionize both industrial and consumer products by combining silicon-based microelectronics with the micromachining technology. New, acoustic-wave-based MEMS devices are offering a promising technology platform for a wide range of applications due to their high sensitivity and capability to operate wirelessly. A close study of recent product launches and developments by key participants operating in the global acoustic sensor market reveals that end-use industries such as consumer electronics and automotive would continue to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. In terms of demand, sensing parameter segments such as temperature, pressure, and torque are expected to witness growth during the second half of the forecast period. This growth is attributable to further rise in adoption by consumers and the anticipated decline in product prices. Factors such as fabrication of thin, piezoelectric films and integration of acoustic-wave-based devices and electronics on a common silicon substrate are drivers of the acoustic sensor market. The market, however, faces a few challenges For example, in wireless sensors, several shortcomings have been observed while using traditional routing protocols.

The advancement of acoustic sensors in automotive applications could be witnessed from early days of measuring oil and water pressure/temperature, which was followed by addition of crank and cam position, air mass flow/temperature/pressure analysis, and exhaust gas analysis.

Attracted by rapid growth of the market and underlying latent demand, several players are investing in acoustic sensor products and services. Right from display panel manufacturers to device manufacturers, a range of companies across industries is trying to strengthen their foothold in the global acoustic sensor market. Some of the prominent players operating in the global market and profiled in the study are Siemens Process Instrumentation, Hubbell Lighting, Boston Piezo-optics Inc., Transense Technologies PLC, Pro-Micron GmbH & Co. Kg, Honeywell Sensing & Control, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Vectron International Inc., IFM Efector, Inc., and Dytran Instruments, Inc. These companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.