Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Market : Future Innovation Strategies, Growth & Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2025

Acrylic adhesive is a resin-based adhesive that is comprised of acrylic or methylacrylic polymers. It is rather complicated to produce acrylic adhesives as they must be formed into a polymer, suspended in a catalyst, and cured. Acrylic adhesives are very strong and efficient at bonding multiple objects together.

The longstanding trend toward miniaturization of electronic components has resulted in more use of adhesives for fastening. Electrically conductive adhesives play an increasingly prominent role in the design and production of electronic packages and assemblies. Continuing improvements in adhesive technology have enabled adhesives to replace solder in some specialized electronic assembly applications. With the increasing regulations, the companies are shifting away rapidly from tin soldering to the usage of electrically conductive adhesives. Overall, with the growing consumption of consumer electronics the demand for electrically conductive adhesives is expected to rise, thereby increasing the consumption of acrylic adhesives for electronics during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for acrylic adhesives in electronics market, accounting for a major chunk of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a major growth in the electronics industry, as China is one of the biggest global manufacturers, followed by South Korea and Japan.

Global Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics capacity, production, value, price and market share of Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

3M

BASF

Dow

Arkema

Evonik Industries

H.B.Fuller

Henkel

Sika

Huntsman

Mitsui Chemicals

Adhesives Research

Hitachi Chemical

Dymax

Jowat SE

Avery Dennison

Hernon Manufacturing

Delo Industrie

Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Breakdown Data by Type

Electrically Conductive Adhesives

Thermally Conductive Adhesives

UV-curing Adhesives

Others

Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Breakdown Data by Application

Surface Mounting

Conformal Coating

Wire Tacking

Potting

Encapsulation

Others

Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Acrylic Adhesives in Electronics manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

