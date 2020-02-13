Adhesive & Sealant Market in World – Industry Outlook, Market Dynamics and Forecast 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Adhesive & Sealant Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Adhesive is a substance applied to the surfaces of materials that binds them together and resists separation. Sealant is a substance used to block the passage of fluids through the surface or joints or openings in materials, a type of mechanical seal. Adhesives and sealants are often considered together because they both adhere and seal; both must be resistant to their operating environments; and their properties are highly dependent on how they are applied and processed.

Based on application, the adhesives & sealants market has been segmented into paper & packaging, building & construction, woodworking, consumer/DIY, automotive & transportation, leather & footwear, assembly, and others. The automotive & transportation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period due to an increase in demand for lightweight, efficient, and eco-friendly cars.

The adhesives & sealants market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for adhesives & sealants from building & construction, automotive & transportation, and leather & footwear applications from countries such as India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Indonesia is projected to drive the growth of the adhesives & sealants market in the region. China is expected to lead the demand for adhesives and sealants in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Adhesive & Sealant market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Adhesive & Sealant.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Adhesive & Sealant capacity, production, value, price and market share of Adhesive & Sealant in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Henkel

Arkema

H.B. Fuller

3M

Hexion

DowDuPont

Akzo Nobel

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Eastman Chemical

Mapei

RPM International

Mactac

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Ashland

Huntsman

Sika

Gardner-Gibson

Yokohama Industries

Jowat SE

Adhesives Research

Franklin International

Xinzhan New Chemical Material

Adhesive & Sealant Breakdown Data by Type

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot-melt

Reactive

Others

Adhesive & Sealant Breakdown Data by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others

Adhesive & Sealant Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Adhesive & Sealant capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Adhesive & Sealant manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

