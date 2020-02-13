Advancement in Global Biness Jet Market 2019 | New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report and Growth Trends analysis 2025

A business jet or simply B.J., is a jet aircraft designed for transporting small groups of people. Business jets may be adapted for other roles, such as the evacuation of casualties or express parcel deliveries, and some are used by public bodies, government officials or the armed forces.

Approximately three-fourths of the sale of business jets is centered in the developed regions, mainly North America and Europe. The rest of the regions are highly underpenetrated and could witness massive growth rates under feasible conditions, thus, driving the global business jet market.

The global Biness Jet market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Biness Jet volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Biness Jet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Airbus Group

Bombardier

The Boeing

Honda Aircraft

Gulfstream Aerospace

Cessna Aircraft

Embraer

Dassault Aviation

Berkshire Hathaway

Grafair

Textron Aviation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Light Jet

Mid-size Jet

Large Jet

Segment by Application

Personal

Enterprise

Government

