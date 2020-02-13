Air Fryer Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026

This report on the global air fryer market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and policy and regulations which are expected to influence the growth of the air fryer market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value and volume estimates (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) across different geographies.

Global Air Fryer Market: Trends and Opportunities

This report on the air fryer market cover all the products, categorized based on application and distribution channel. Increase in number of households is seen as a key driver of the air fryer market across the globe. Increasing demand from commercial kitchens is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the air fryer market in the coming years. Increasing number of health conscious people is anticipated to boost the air fryer market. End-users across the globe are preferring oil free food as it is cholesterol free, which is also driving the air fryer market.

Global Air Fryer Market: Key Segments

The air fryer market has been segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel, and geography. The market has been segmented on the basis of product type into digital and manual. Based on application, the market is segmented into residential and commercial. Commercial segment is further sub-segmented into hotels, cafes, and quick service restaurants. Based on distribution channel, the market has been segmented into online and offline. Further, online is sub-segmented into e-commerce retailers and company’s own website and offline is sub-segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, malls, specialty stores, and multi-brand retailers.

Geographically, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of value in the air fryer market. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, China, India, Japan, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Air Fryer Market: Scope of the Study

The report highlights key developments in the air fryer market. Porter’s Five Force Analysis which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition is also included in the report. Value chain analysis that shows work flow in the air fryer market and identifies raw material providers and distribution channels of this industry is also covered in the report. Segment trends and regional trends have been added in the report. It also covers segment wise incremental opportunity analysis and country wise econometric analysis which shows a country’s economic information, which includes population, GDP, consumer spending per capita, disposable income per capita, and purchasing power parity. Furthermore, the report also covers competition matrix of key players in the scope of study.

Incremental opportunity analysis identifies and compares a segment’s attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The same has also been provided for each segment in terms of product type, application, and distribution channel.

Global Air Fryer Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global air fryer based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments of leading players in the air fryer market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, and key developments. Companies profiled in the global air fryer market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Tatung Company of America, Inc., De’Longhi America Inc., Ming’s Mark Inc., Groupe SEB, Avalon Bay, Bajaj Electricals Limited, American Micronic Instruments, Mayer, and Gorenje.

The global air fryer market has been segmented as follows

Air Fryer Market, by Product Type

– Digital

– Manual

Air Fryer Market, by Application

– Residential

– Commercial (Hotels, Cafes, and Quick Service Restaurants)

Air Fryer Market, by Distribution Channel

– Online (E-commerce Retailers and Company’s Own Website)

– Offline (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets/ Malls, Specialty Stores, and Multi-brand Retailers)

Global Air Fryer Market, by Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Rest of North America

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

– China

– India

– Japan

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

South America

– Brazil

– Rest of South America

