Anesthesia Gas Blender Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025

Anesthesia gas blender is a main component of anesthesia delivery machine. The prime function of the anesthesia gas blender is for mixing two or more gases to provide controlled anesthesia during surgery. The anesthesia gas blenders comes with knob for manual handling or it can be electronic for automated handling, to control the flow of gases. Gases such as air/oxygen are mixed with nitrous oxide and other anesthesia gases in order to deliver a blend of gases in a measured amount to the patient undergoing prolonged surgery. According to the research report, the global Anesthesia Gas Blender Market was valued at US$400.3 mn in 2016 and is expected to be worth US$663.3 mn by 2025. During the forecast years of 2017 and 2025 the overall market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Out of all the end users, the hospital segment contributed for the major share on a global scale. Rising prevalence of chronic conditions and increase in number of surgeries performed every year is expected to drive this segment. The second most preferred segment under end-user category is the ambulatory surgical centers (ASC). Despite of the fact that it held less market share in 2016 as compared to hospitals, it is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Patient preference for lesser hospital stay, increase in number of successful outpatient surgeries taking place across the globe are the major drivers behind the growth of ambulatory surgical centers.

Request to View Sample of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34892

Based on technology, the global anesthesia gas blender market has been further segmented into tube flow meter and dual tube flow meter. Dual tube flow meter segment dominated the global market in 2016 due to their advantages over tube flow meters such as efficiency, accuracy and less energy consumption. Tube flow meter is expected to witness stagnant growth due to market saturation in developed markets like North America & Europe and introduction of advanced technologies in the anesthesia gas blender market.

Global anesthesia gas blender market is further segmented on the basis of the system type. System type include electronic and manual system being used for anesthesia gas delivery. The manual system segment accounted for the largest market share in 2016. However, rise in adoption of electronic blenders over manual in order to deliver accurate results is likely to hamper the growth of the segment.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34892

Geographically, the anesthesia gas blender market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America holds largest market share for anesthesia gas blender market in 2016 due to rise in demand from ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals. But change in legislations and new tax reforms may cause a sudden rise in the prices of medical devices, thus the region is expected to witness a decline in market share by 2025. Europe is the second leading market after North America and is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand rapidly at a highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in anesthesia awareness, growing number of surgeries taking place every year, growing medical tourism and technological advancement. Middle East and Africa is also expected to move with the high growth rate due to rise in awareness about anesthesia care among patients and professionals and increase in the number of well-equipped multispecialty hospitals and surgical centers.

The key players operating in the anesthesia gas blender market are medin Medical Innovations GmbH, HEYER Medical AG, Farstar (Wuxi) Medical Equipment, EKU Electronics, Armstrong Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Dameca, Heyer Aerotech GmbH, flow-meter S.p.A., and Smiths Medical.