Antibiotic Resistance Global Market Size, Share, Types, Supply, Demand, Applications to 2025

Antibiotic are medicines that are used to prevent various bacterial infections and antibiotic resistance is the inability of a microorganism to withstand the effects of an antibiotic. It is a specific type of drug resistance. These bacteria may infect humans and animals’ body, and the infections they cause are harder to treat than those caused by non-resistant bacteria. Hence, antibiotic resistance leads to higher medical costs and increased mortality. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Antibiotic Resistance market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Antibiotic Resistance in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Antibiotic Resistance in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Antibiotic Resistance market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Antibiotic Resistance market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Allergan

AmpliPhi Biosciences

BioVersys GmbH

Macrolide Pharmaceuticals

Melinta Therapeutics

Merck

Nabriva Therapeutics

Nemesis Bioscience

Phage Technologies S.A

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

The Medicines Company

TPfizer

Westway Health

Antibiotic Resistance market size by Type

By Disease

Urinary Tract Infection

Intra-Abdominal Infections

Blood Stream Infections

Clostridium Difficile Infections

Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections

Bacterial Pneumonia

By Pathogen

Carbapenem-Resistant

Carbapenem-Resistant

Methicillin-Resistant

Carbapenem-Resistant

Penicillin-Non-Susceptible

Cephalosporin-Resistant

Tetracycline-Resistant

Vancomycin-Resistant

Ampicillin-Resistant



Antibiotic Resistance market size by Applications

Oxazolidinones

Lipoglycopeptides

Tetracyclines

Cephalosporins

Combination therapies

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Antibiotic Resistance market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Antibiotic Resistance market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Antibiotic Resistance companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Antibiotic Resistance submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Pcs). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Antibiotic Resistance market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



