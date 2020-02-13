Asia Proton Therapy Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18% in the forecast period

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Asia Proton Therapy Market & Forecast (Japan, Korea, China) Number of Patients Treated” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Asia Proton Therapy Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18 percent in the forecast period. Currently Asia has 15 proton therapy Centers, but in future this number is going to almost double as many proton therapy centers are either in under-construction phase or in planning phase. Japan has the highest market share in proton therapy market, but China and Korea are increasing their market share year on year.

Asia Proton Therapy Market & Forecast (Japan, Korea, China) Number of Patients Treated is a report published by Renub Research. This research report provides a comprehensive assessment of Proton Therapy Market in Asia, Number of Patients treated in Proton Therapy Centers in Asia and Reimbursement Policies. In this report we have studied the market in two parts a) Actual Market and b) Untapped Market.

Potential / Untapped Market is the market which can be achieved; but it has yet not been achieved due to demand and supply gap. At present only a few proton therapy centers are available that can treat a limited number of patients each year.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Proton Therapy Market & Forecast in Asia (Japan, China, Korea)

Proton Therapy Patients & Forecast in Asia (Japan, China, Korea)

Number of Proton Therapy Centers in Asia (Japan, China, Korea)

Type of Technology being used at each Proton Therapy Centers of each country

Number of Patients treated in each Proton Therapy Centers

What is the name and number of Operational Proton Therapy Centers, Under Construction Proton Therapy Centers and Planning Stage Proton Therapy Centers in each country

Key Companies Covered

IBA – Sales Analysis & Forecast 2010 – 2021

2. Varian Medical Systems – Sales Analysis & Forecast 2010 – 2021

3. Elekta – Sales Analysis & Forecast 2010 – 2021

This Market Research report is a combination of 3 Reports

Japan Proton Therapy Market

Korea Proton Therapy Market

China Proton Therapy Market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Asia Proton Therapy Market (Actual & Untapped)

2.1 Asia – Proton Therapy Market

2.2 Asia – Untapped Proton Therapy Market

3. Asia Proton Therapy Patient Number – Actual and Untapped

3.1 Asia – Patients Treated with Proton Therapy Actual Numbers & Forecast

3.2 Asia – Patients with Proton Therapy Untapped Numbers & Forecast

4. Asia Proton Therapy Market Share by Countries

5. Asia – List of Proton Therapy Centers

5.1 Asia Operational Proton Therapy Centers

5.2 Asia Under-Construction Proton Therapy Centers

5.3 Asia Planning Phase Proton Therapy Center

6. Asia – Proton Therapy Treated Patients by Centers (Country wise)

6.1 Japan

6.1.1 Kashiwa (NCC) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2008 – 2014)

6.1.2 Hyogo (HIBMC) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2008 – 2015)

6.1.3 Tsukuba (PMRC, 2) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2008 – 2015)

6.1.4 WERC Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2008)

6.1.5 Shizuoka Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2008 – 2015)

6.1.6 Koriyama-City Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2011 – 2015)

6.1.7 Ibusuki (MMRI) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2011 – 2015)

6.1.8 Fukui City (Prefectural Hospital) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2013 – 2015)

6.1.9 Nagoya PTC, Nagoya, Aichi Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2013 – 2015)

6.1.10 Tosu (Saga-HIMAT) Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2013)

6.1.11 Nagano Proton Therapy Center – Number of Patients Treated (2014)

