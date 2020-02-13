Automatic Tube Labeling Systems Market to Remain Lucrative by 2026

Labelling is a standard procedure to provide the consumer an insight of the manufacturer’s proprietorship and customary product details. Automated labelling is done to label any product and is currently utilized by factories and industries worldwide. The machines used to stick labels on the test tubes are known as tube labelling machines or systems. An automatic tube labelling system offers different labelling options for use on test tubes. Automatic tube labelling systems are basically used in the field of chemistry, hematology, virology, genetics, DNA sequencing, forensics, drug discovery and other related fields for labelling and tracking samples. The automatic tube labelling system provides precise placement of pre-printed labels and eliminates the need for a manual or hand-apply process by offering fully automated features. They are designed to eliminate human errors, enhance productivity and to facilitate the workflow in the lab. The automatic tube labelling systems offer different labelling speed, can apply label of different sizes and shapes, and they have a feature of integration with the automation system.

Global Automatic Tube Labelling System Market: Value and Forecast

The global automatic tube labelling system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period (2018–2026). The standalone was the dominant product type segment in the global market in 2017, with nearly 72% market share.

Global Automatic Tube Labelling System Market: Dynamics

The global automatic tube labelling system market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for automation in laboratories due to shortage of skilled professionals. The strict guidelines for labelling sample tubes as well as reduced identification errors are factors expected to boost the demand for automatic tube labelling system. The Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute, CSA Group, World Health Organization (WHO), and European Federation of Clinical Chemistry’s Laboratory Medicine have established and support strict guidelines for labelling specimen tubes. Automatic tube labelling systems increase the productivity, reduce errors and costs, and increase control over lab workflows. These benefits are expected to drive the growth of the automatic tube labelling systems market. Drug development companies looking for a high output environment, which supports thousands of labels a day, are opting for automatic tube labelling systems, as they help in achieving tremendous cost savings with high productivity. In fact, automatic tube labelling systems provide various benefits, such as labelling accuracy and reduced downtime. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global automatic tube labelling systems market. Increasing demand for laboratory automation to enhance patient services is expected to create a huge demand for automatic tube labelling system. The key players are focusing on the development of new labelling systems to meet the needs of scientists and researchers. This factor is expected to drive the growth automatic tube labelling market over the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy Of This @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16222

However, small R&D centers, laboratories, blood banks, and hospitals mostly prefer the conventional method for tube labelling or semi-automated labelling systems, which is expected to restrain the growth of the automatic tube labelling systems market over the forecast period.

Global Automatic Tube Labelling System Market: Regional Outlook

The global automatic tube labelling systems market is segmented into six key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the most lucrative market for automatic tube labelling systems, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific excluding China. North America is expected to dominate the global automatic tube labelling systems market due to the presence of a large number of research and development centers and high adoption of automation in the healthcare industry. Europe is expected to contribute second large revenue share in automatic tube labelling system market due to increasing adoption of automation in European countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. The Asia Pacific excluding China automatic tube labelling systems market is projected to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing R&D activities in countries such as India, South Korea, and Japan. The China automatic tube labelling systems market is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period due to increasing number of local Chinese players.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/16222

Global Automatic Tube Labelling System Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global automatic tube labelling system market include Scinomix Inc., ALTECH Srl, Brooks Automation, Inc., PaR Systems, Inc., BioMicroLab Inc., Computype, Inc., Auto Labe, California Advanced Labeling, Inc., HTI bio-X GmbH, and Capmatic Ltd. The global automatic tube labelling system market is highly fragmented with a large number of domestic players.