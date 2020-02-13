Automotive Cockpit Market Expanding Application Areas To Drive the Global Market Growth by 2026

Automotive cockpit is the front portion inside the vehicle in which steering and other gauges, infotainment units are fitted to provide assistance to the driver and passenger. As the user interact most (feel, touch, sight) with the automotive cockpit at the time user is inside the car. It is one of the major part of the vehicle as it involves infotainment center, steering, and controllers etc. The cockpit is not only to provide comfort but it should also have the quality appearance, texture and it should also be user friendly and designed to enhance driving safety.

The global cockpit market is combined of premium goods which are focused to enhance the driving experience by making the comfortable and desired atmosphere inside the vehicle. The automotive cockpit market is also concentrating to enhance electronics and safety for the driver and passenger as well. Overall feel of the cockpit depends upon the ergonomics, design, and display gauges, combination of these things makes a cockpit look seamless, comfortable and safe. The global automotive cockpit market registered growth in past few years and expected to grow more during the forecast period, due to increase in demand of automobiles in the global market. The level of competition is very high and the cost of raw material for manufacturing the cockpit is also high which can be a major restraint for the automotive cockpit market.

The global automotive cockpit market can be segmented based on material used, vehicle types, sales channel, and region. In terms of material used, the global automotive cockpit market can be bifurcated into carbon fiber, Plastic, Leather etc., the automobile manufacturers are looking to reduce the weight of the vehicles for better power, and performance, mileage and efficiency, so they are primarily want lightweight materials for manufacturing the parts of the vehicles. The material should be lightweight but it should also be durable and safe. On the basis of the vehicle type the automotive cockpit market is being segmented into passenger vehicle and Commercial vehicle. In the passenger vehicle the most attractive part present in the vehicle which is noticed by the driver and the passenger is cockpit which stays in front of the people inside the vehicle. The passenger vehicles are segregated into hatchback, sedan and SUV/MUV. Different types of Cockpits are used for different types for vehicles. Such as sedans showcases a little premium variety of cockpits whereas hatchbacks usually have basic quality, informative and good quality cockpits. On the basis of region, the automotive cockpit market is subjected to be bifurcate into Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Latin America and North America. Asia Pacific is supposed to see high growth during the forecast period due to the increase demand of vehicles and increasing per capita income of the customers. Also, China and India are among the major producers of the automobiles in the automotive industry which can also be a major factor to increase the demand of the automotive cockpit market during the forecast period in the Asia Pacific region. Europe could also be a Major market for automotive cockpit as many OEM’s are having their presence in Europe and as Europe is holding the major share of automobile production can lead to growth of automobile cockpit market during the forecast period. Sales channel is major segmented into OEM’s and aftermarket. OEM’s might increase the demand of automotive cockpit market as the demand of automobiles is increasing and that can create an opportunity for cockpit manufacturers to drive the automotive cockpit market during the forecast period.

Key players in the automotive cockpit market are Faurecia, Visteon Corporation, Continental AG, HARMAN International, Delphi*, HYUNDAI MOBIS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corp., Johnson Controls and Magneti Marelli.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on: