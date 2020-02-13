Baby Personal Care Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During ‘2022’

Monitoring the production of goods used for caretaking of babies becomes hypercritical in the premise of rising incidence of infections among infants. Owing to concerns about the potential health impact of chemicals in baby personal care products, manufacturers are scampering to include organic ingredients in their offerings. Authorities regulating the production of baby personal care products continue to adopt new techniques for eliminating the presence of harmful ingredients. In the next five years, the global market for baby personal care products is likely to witness steadfast rise in adoption as well as production of organic baby personal care products. Concurrently, manufacturers of baby personal care products are expected to focus on lowering the chemical content in these products, neutralizing their baneful characteristics.

Persistence Market Research has recently published a global market study on baby personal care products. Key findings from the report project that the demand for baby personal care products will witness a CAGR of 5.8% through 2022, surpassing US$ 83 Bn in revenues.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18160

APEJ – Largest Market for Baby Personal Care Products

A regional segmentation compiled in the report reveals that the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region will be the most-lucrative for baby personal care products. By the end of 2022, the baby personal care market in APEJ region will reach a value of over US$ 26 Bn. Ample resource availability and low-wage labor in the APEJ region is expected to be of great advantage to manufacturers of baby personal care products. On the other hand, regions such as North America, Europe and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to remain lucrative in terms of demand for baby personal care products.

Throughout the forecast period, the baby personal care market in MEA region is expected to soar at an impressive 6% CAGR. North America and Europe will also reflect promising growth in terms of sales of baby personal care products, particularly due to rising adoption of lifestyles that promote baby grooming among parents. Japan’s baby personal care product market is also expected to witness sizeable traction, but is anticipated to contribute just over US$ 4.5 Bn revenues in the global market.

Key Insights on Future of Global Baby Personal Care Market

According to Persistence Market Research,

Skin care products will remain in great demand through 2022, procuring more than one-fourth share on global baby personal care revenues

While modern trade outlets will be the largest sales channel for baby personal care products, online retailers are pegged to record rampant sales growth

On the basis of pricing, mass baby care products will gain ground among parents; demand will be stronger in the middle-class demographic which is looking to buy quality baby personal care products at low prices.

View Report Table of Contents, Figures, and Tables

The report has also profiled leading companies manufacturing baby personal care products. Companies such as Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Plc., Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting Ltd., Burt’s Bees, Inc., Avon Products, Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Loreal SA, Artsana S.p.A., and KAS Direct, LLC are expected to remain active in expansion of global baby personal care market through 2022.