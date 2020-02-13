Baobab Ingredient Market: 2018 Worldwide Opportunities, Market Share, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Prediction To 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Baobab Ingredient Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global baobab ingredient market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current challenges and future status of the global baobab ingredient market over the forecast period.

Baobab is a super fruit. The powder can be used as a health supplement and as a food ingredient. Baobab ingredients are rich in vitamin C, calcium, and magnesium. Baobab ingredients are antioxidants and have prebiotic properties. Baobab ingredients are a natural source of dietary fibers, minerals, and organic acids. Baobab is native to most of Africa, especially abundant in drier, less tropical climatic areas. Boabab contains bioactive ingredients, which include triterpenoids, flavonoids, and phenol compounds, which also contain sterols and saponins. Baobab ingredients have one of the highest antioxidant capacities of any in the world, with more than double the antioxidants per gram of goji berries, and more than blueberries and pomegranates.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type

Source

Application

Distribution Channel

Region

On the basis of source, the baobab ingredient market can be segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 79.5 % in 2026, and is expected to register a significant growth rate in the baobab ingredient market during the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of distribution channel, the baobab ingredient market is segmented into direct and indirect. The indirect segment is further sub-segmented into specialty stores, online stores, and others. Amongst these sub-segments, the specialty stores segment is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 65.4% in 2026. The online stores sub-segment is expected to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. By type, the baobab ingredient market is segmented into baobab pulp, baobab powder, and baobab oil. The baobab powder segment is likely to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period, owing to its versatile nature and wide range of applications. Baobab powder is used as an ingredient in the beverage industry. By application, the baobab ingredient market is segment as industrial and retail. The industrial segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the baobab ingredient market over the forecast period with the highest market share.

The report provides a baobab ingredient market outlook for 2018-2026, and sets the forecast within the context of the baobab ingredient ecosystem, including product offerings as well as new product developments in the global baobab ingredient market. There is a section in the report that highlights the demand for baobab ingredients. It also includes the market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards baobab ingredient market trends, respectively. This study discusses the key trends contributing to the growth of the global baobab ingredient market, as well as analyzes the degree at which the drivers are influencing the global baobab ingredient market.

