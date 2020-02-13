Beta-Alanine Market Key Development Opportunities 2019 | Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast and Strategies To 2025
Beta-Alanine Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Beta-Alanine industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Beta-Alanine market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.
Beta-alanine is a white powder, dissolved in water, soluble in methanol and ethanol, insoluble in ether and acetone. And it is a non-essential amino acid and is the only naturally occurring beta-amino acid. Beta-alanine is widely used as nutrition supplements. It is a naturally occurring nonessential amino acid used to increase intramuscular muscle carnitine (not to be confused with carnitine), which plays a role in the ability of muscle tissue to contract. It can be used in pharmaceutical, food and feed additives, etc.
China is the largest production beta-alanine countries. The production of beta-alanine is mainly focuses on Shandong Province. For production, the China production of beta-alanine will reach 4510.9 MT by the end of year 2015. For demand market of beta-alanine, there is also a certain space in the next few years.
Beta-alanine is used in a wide variety of industrial applications. The major uses are in the health care products, food additives, pharmaceutical, feed additives and other industries. EU, US and China are the main consumption areas.
Although sales of beta-alanine brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group does not recommend taking risk to enter this market.
The global Beta-Alanine market is valued at 64 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 91 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Yuki Gosei Kogyo
Xinfa Pharmaceutical
Wuhan Microsen Technology
Yangzhou Baosheng Bio-Chemical
Huaheng Biotech
Haolong Biotechnology
Zhangjiagang Specom Biochemical
Huachang Pharmaceutical
ShangHai HOPE Industry
Sanhuan Chem
Shandong Yangcheng Biotech
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Food-grade beta-alanine
Pharmaceutical-grade beta-alanine
Feed- grade beta-alanine
Others
By Application, the market can be split into
Health care products
Food additives
Pharmaceutical
Feed additives
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Beta-Alanine capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Beta-Alanine manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
