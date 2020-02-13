Blood Glucose Device Market 2019 by top Key Vendors, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Blood Glucose Device Market & Forecast (SMBG) (Test Strips, Lancet, Meter) Worldwide Analysis ” to its huge collection of research reports.

“Blood Glucose Device Market & Forecast (SMBG) (Test Strips, Lancet, Meter) – Worldwide Analysis” analyzes the worldwide market for, blood glucose test strips market, blood glucose lancet market and blood glucose meter market. This is the 3rd publication on Glucose Device Market by Renub Research. This report studies separate comprehensive analytics for the 15 countries: United States, European Countries (United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland), BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China), Australia and Kuwait.

For more info, Get Free PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=910647

Annual estimates and forecast are provided for the period of 2016 through 2020. A nine year historic analysis is also provided for these markets. This 269 page report with 257 Figures and 12 Tables provides a complete analysis of top 15 countries of worldwide self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) market.

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device Market is expected to cross over US$ 16 Billion by 2020 as incidence of diabetes is increasing dramatically. It is estimated that 642 Million people will develop the disease by 2040. This is putting pressure on governments and social institutions to take necessary steps to keep the disease in check and avoid complications in order to ensure that diabetic impact is kept to a minimum. United States is the single largest market for SMBG devices market followed by Russia and United Kingdom. However, China has the highest self-monitoring of blood glucose users compared to other countries.

United States, Russia and United Kingdom together hold more than 63 percent of the total test strips market share whereas in blood glucose meter market China is the dominating country. All big players such as Roche, Bayer and Abbott Laboratories are continuously losing their market share.

Test Strip, Lancet, Glucose Meter Market, Diabetes Population of 15 Countries

Diabetes Population Scenario and Forecast in all 15 countries

Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Scenario and Forecast in all 15 countries

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Users and Forecast in all 15 countries

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market and Forecast in all 15 countries

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market and Forecast in all 15 countries

Blood Glucose Lancet Market and Forecast in all 15 countries

Blood Glucose Meter Market and Forecast in all 15 countries

Countries Covered in this Report:

United States

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Sweden

Switzerland

Brazil

Russia

India

China

Australia

Kuwait

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=910647

4 Companies Revenue (Sales) from Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) devices have been analyzed in this report.

Roche Diagnostic

LifeScan Inc.,

Bayer HealthCare

Abbott Laboratories

Data Sources This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in–house analysis by Renub Research team of industry experts.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected] ;

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger at : https://marketreportandanalysis.blogspot.com