Carbon Black Market by Growth Drivers, Regions, Manufacturers Analysis & Forecast 2026

Carbon Black Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for carbon black at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes market indicators, drivers, and restraints of the global carbon black market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for carbon black during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the carbon black market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global carbon black market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the carbon black market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein grade and end-user industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global carbon black market. Around 65% of the global carbon black market is consolidated, while the rest is fragmented with a few small players operating in the market. Key players include Cabot Corporation, Orion Engineered Carbons, Birla Carbon, Continental Carbon Company, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., and Philips Carbon Black Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The report also comprises a matrix of comparison between the top four players operating in the global carbon black market along with analysis of their market share for 2017.

The global carbon black market has been segmented as follows:

Global Carbon Black Market, by Grade

Reinforced Grade

Semi-reinforced Grade

Specialty Grade

Global Carbon Black Market, by End-user Industry

Tire Manufacturing

Passenger Car Tires

Truck & Bus Tires

Other Tires

Non-tire Rubber Goods

Plastics

Paints & Coatings

Inks & Pigments

Others (Li-ion batteries, Adhesives & Sealants, etc.)

Global Carbon Black Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Takeaways

Global and regional market share of the carbon black market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn), by different grade and end-user industry segments for the period between 2018 and 2026

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for carbon black in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different grade and end-user industry segments for the period from 2018 to 2026

Technical overview of the carbon black production process

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global carbon black market

Import–export analysis of the carbon black market in major countries across all regions

Price trend forecasts of the global carbon black market in terms of grade and regional segments

Value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global carbon black market

Regulatory landscape and SWOT analysis

Market attractiveness analysis of the global carbon black market, by grade and end-user industry segments

Key findings for the carbon black market in each region and in-depth analysis of major grade and end-user industry segments of the global carbon black market, in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies

Detailed company profiles of 16 market players

In-depth PEST analysis of the carbon black market in each region.

