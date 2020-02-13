Cloud Migration Market – Upgrades and Innovations Poised to Surge Uptake in Coming Years
Cloud Migration Market (Cloud Migration market – Enterprise Size – SMB and Large Enterprises; Deployment – Private, Public, and Hybrid; End-use Industry – Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, and Government) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025
According to Transparency Market Research, the global cloud migration market, which was valued at US$5719.4 mn in 2016, is likely to reach US$13,266.8 mn by the end of 2025. If these figures hold true, the global market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.76% between 2017 and 2025.
Some of the leading players operating in the global cloud migration market are Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., RiverMeadow Software, Inc.., Rackspace US, INC., Informatica LLC, and OVH US LLC among others.
The study provides a holistic perspective on global Cloud Migration market growth in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn) globally. The market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of various economic, political, technological, social, and legal and the existing market dynamics influencing market growth. The report would include executive summary, providing the overview of the global Cloud Migration market.
The report provides industry development and key market indicators for the global Cloud Migration market. Furthermore, report provides market attractiveness analysis, for each segment based on their CAGR and market share. There is an inclusion of porter’s five forces analysis about the industry competition, market dynamics and the most profitable segments in the market.
From past few years, cloud migration is gaining popularity for its real-time experience, business elements, and accessibility to the on premise data. These advantages of the cloud migration have helped companies owing to its mobility, liberty to access from anywhere, and easy collaborations with companies. This technology is helping to set up and work on the basis of multiple units in minimal time. Additionally, this data is easy to store and access in low cost and improves the productivity or its efficiency.
In addition, the market is gaining traction due to growing demand for cloud migration from the automation process. The technology is starting a trend or culture of working by collaborating with different teams within the enterprise due to its flexible approach to work together. The aforementioned factors are boosting growth of the global cloud migration market.
The Global Cloud Migration Market has been segmented as presented below:
Global Cloud Migration market, by Enterprise Size
- SMB
- Large Enterprise
Global Cloud Migration market, by Deployment
- Private
- Public
- Hybrid
Global Cloud Migration market, by End-use Industry
- BFSI
- Retail
- Healthcare
- IT & Telecommunication
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Others
Global Cloud Migration Market: Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Germany
- Rest Of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest Of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA