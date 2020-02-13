Dairy Blends Market Expected to be Worth US$4.59 mn by the end of 2024

Dairy blends are gradually seeping into the food habits of a large chunk of population due to a multitude of factors. The market for dairy blends stands at the helm of development due to the inertness of people to use conventional dairy products and a renewed zeal to use these blends that are easy to refrigerate and store. Dairy blends also offer health benefits which is also driving their demand in this scenario of rising health consciousness. Although the food manufacturers are still lingering on to the usage of conventional products believing that dairy blends deteriorate taste and flavor of food, it is expected that the surge in demand for dairy blends would continue in the coming years.

The global market for dairy blends is segmented by product type, region, and form. Each segment is further divided into sub-categories which contribute to the total revenue generated by the given segment.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=16562

The global market for dairy blends is characterized by a surge in demand for blends which are healthier and have a longer shelf life. The consumers equilibrate the costs of dairy blends against the conventional dairy products where the former proves economical, thus, prompting the cost-concerned group of buyers to resort to dairy blends. Dairy blends also offer ease to the suppliers because unlike conventional dairy products, they do not require cold chains for supply, reducing the supply costs too. The dairy blends do not contain saturated fats because they are a blend of butter and vegetable oils or contain processed butter. This makes them healthier for consumption and the highly health conscious consumers are swift to resort to them.

Dairy blends also add to the taste and flavor of food when they are mixed with other food items, making them a relished side. moreover, they are extensively used with soy and protein in order make a healthy and tasty intake. Furthermore, the rising consumption pattern for nutraceuticals, traction towards fast food, and usage of dairy blends in packaging of juices are amongst other factors bolstering the demand for blends.

Although the reluctance of manufacturers to us dairy blends in foods is a threat to the market, the growing popularity amongst the general masses outdoes the negative impact from manufactures who are soon expected to endorse these blends.

The regional segmentation for the global market spans across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Except Japan, the Middle East and Africa, and Japan. Amongst these key regions, North America is expected to be at the forefront with a high CAGR of 6.9% over the period from 2017 to 2022. Owing to the increased disposable income and a propensity to spend on specialty foods, Asia Pacific is second most significant regions expected to register a CAGR of 5.6% between 2017 and 2022. Europe is also striding forward in terms of CAGR and market value, and is expected to reap a decent market revenue.

The global market for dairy blends is experiencing stiff competitiveness due to the presence of all ranges if players from huge entities to small firms. The market players are expected to take the expansion and merger routes in order to outsmart competition. Product innovation is also an important parameter that could distinguish the market players. The contemporary players in the market include Kerry Group, Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd., Doehler Group, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., and Agropur Ingredients.