Data Protection as a Service Market – Privacy Across all Data Centers Worldwide Uptake Demands

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market (Deployment Model – Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud; Services – DRaaS, BaaS, STaaS; Enterprise Size – Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises; Industry – BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,”the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market is expected to reach US$ 74,174.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2018 to 2026.

North America held a prominent share of the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market in 2017 and is projected to be at the forefront of global demand. Also, the Asia Pacific Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR.

Key Players:

Major players operating in the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dell EMC, Commvault Systems, Inc., Quantum Corporation, Asigra, Inc., Veritas Technologies, Acronis International GmbH, International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Carbonite, Inc. These players are focusing on acquisitions and new strategic collaborations in order to increase their market share in the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market.

Trends:

With the growing popularity and adoption of cloud computing services, organizations of all sizes are looking to grab advanced cloud features in order to deliver highly scalable solutions and manage their operations. The rising demand for cost effectiveness and disaster recovery are currently identified as the key reasons for the growth of the DPaaS market across the globe. Additionally, demand for cloud computing services, such as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS) is paving the way for the DPaaS market.

The global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market is currently challenged by the lack of appropriate security tools and budget constraints for cloud users. Many organizations willing to back up their processes and systems on the cloud in the event of a disaster are faced with the complexities of doing so. The existing IT/system infrastructure of organizations is too complex to be replicated onto the cloud and at later stages, becomes too difficult to be retrieved.

Segmentation:

The Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market can be segmented based on deployment model, services, enterprise size, industry, and region. The deployment model segment is classified into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The services segment includes Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Backup as a Service (BaaS), and Storage as a Service (STaaS).

The enterprise segment includes large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). The industry segment includes BFSI, Telecom & IT, government & public sector, healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others (aerospace & defense, travel & hospitality). Hybrid cloud is predicted to be the fastest growing segment of the DPaaS market. The segment is expected to emerge as a key milestone on the roadmap of IT as more enterprises plan to make it a part of their IT strategy.

In terms of geography, the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market is segmented into five regions namely, North America, South America, Middle East &Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Among these, North America is expected to hold a major share of above 40% of the market, in terms of revenue, by 2026. This growth is due to the increasing digitization within enterprises, and growing stringent government regulations in the region. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.