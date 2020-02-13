Demand for Classroom Management Software to Soar from End-use Industries and Push Revenues in the Global Market

A recent report by Persistence Market Research on ‘Classroom Management Software Market’ provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Global Classroom Management Software Market: Overview

With the changing global scenario of traditional education methods, the digitalized teaching method is emerging as a popular solution. The rapid adoption of handheld devices such as mobiles and tablets is a key parameter contributing to the increasing adoption of software for classroom management. The traditional method of classroom management involves activities such as teachers roaming in the classroom, checking whether students’ are on the right page and topic and whether they are reading or not. As the adoption of electronic devices is increasing among teaching, a teacher’s job is becoming more challenging to keep track of students and monitor a whole classroom full of students at the same time. Since the past few years, the education industry has been witnessing rapid growth and institutes are undergoing international expansions. To gain a competitive advantage and digitalize teaching activities, the demand for classroom management software is increasing rapidly.

Classroom management software is used for the better management of classroom computers and technological resources and for implementing automation in the process of student learning programs. Classroom management software is being increasingly deployed due to other benefits as well. For example, the teacher can control students’ activities to ensure that they are not distracted and remain on task. The vendors of classroom management are focusing on including more features such as attendance management, automation in student grade processes, emails distribution and others. These features are fueling the demand for classroom management software.

Global Classroom Management Software Market: Drivers and Restraints

The classroom management software market is primarily driven by the availability of unique features such as broadcasting of student desktop screen to whole classroom and group teaching and interactions. Education centers are deploying the classroom management software to implement teaching workflow between teachers and students using a single software. Increasing adoption of connected devices such as computers, tablets, mobile phones and others in the education industry is creating a huge opportunity for the classroom management software. Significant reduction in student distraction on entertainment websites or social media as well as reduced time consumption for the message conveying process are also increasing the popularity of the classroom management software. Educators prefer classroom management software as they can manage students in the form of separate groups as well, through which educators are implementing interaction based and competition based learning programs in a single classroom. On the other hand, availability of proper infrastructures such as devices with internet connections, less adoption rate in developing countries and higher cost of devices such as tablets, computers, laptops, and others are the major challenges hindering the growth of the classroom management software market.

Global Classroom Management Software Market: Segmentation

The global classroom management software market can be segmented on the basis of the operating system used by the end user, the type of device and region. On the basis of end user, the market can be segmented into schools, high schools and colleges or universities. On the basis of the type of device used, the market can be segmented into personal computers, mobile/tablets and laptops. Based on geographical regions, the classroom management software market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Classroom Management Software Market: Industry Key Players

Global vendors in the classroom management software market include Netop, Nanjing Mythware Information Technology Co.,Ltd., Rediker Software, Inc., Skyward, Inc., Class Twist Inc., Proclass, NetSupport, Foradian Technologies, Stoneware and others.

With continues advancements in today’s technologically adaptive world, every player is coming up with new features and more advanced versions of the software to sustain in the global competition. For instance, in November 2017, Rediker Software, Inc. announced the addition of tools in RediSite, a website from the Rediker Software, Inc. These tools are designed to help schools and other end users reach ADA compliance.

Global Classroom Management Software Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global market for classroom management software, on the basis of regions, can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North America region dominates the market in terms of revenue generation from the sale of classroom management software, owing to rapid technological adoption in the field of education. North America is projected to be followed by Latin America and European countries. APEJ and Japan are expected to grow with the highest CAGRs over the forecast period due to the increasing digitalization programs in the education industry.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

