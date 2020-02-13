Dental Restoration Market Size Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2025

The term dental restoration covers an integrated management of oral health and restoring the oral health to a functional and esthetic state. The American Dental Association has not considered restorative dentist as a separate specialty though the dentists are able to perform man of these procedures without any additional course or certification. The dental restoration procedures depend on how difficult the procedure is and what the professional feels comfortable with. Many of the procedures are also covered by the dental specialty of prosthodontic dentistry, including fillings, veneers, crowns, bridges, full and partial dentures and dental implants.

Dental Restoration Market: Drivers and Restraints

The dental restoration market is expected to surge as there has been a change in lifestyle where people are succumbed to having fast food and high calorie diet. This had led to bad oral health where dental carries is the most common problem in the population.

Direct treatment costs due to dental diseases worldwide have been estimated at US$298 billion yearly, corresponding to an average of 4.6% of global health expenditure. WHO has made recommendations on the daily sugar intake that an individual should have. In 2015, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a guideline for sugars intake for adults and children2. FDI responded to the public consultation to the new guideline favoring the recommendations and adopted a policy statement on dietary free sugars and dental caries later that year.

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19123

Dental Restoration Market: Segmentation

On the basis of restoration type the dental restoration market can be segment as:

Direct

Indirect

On the basis of product type the dental restoration market can be segment as:

Filling Glass Resin isomers

Crowns

Onlays

Inlays

Dental Implants

Dental Bridges

Dental Crowns

Others

On the basis of end user the dental restoration market can be segment as:

Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Research Institutions

Dental Restoration Market: Overview

Dental restoration is a process used by dentists to replace missing teeth or repair the tooth structure. The dental structure of an individual may be missing owing to deterioration or decay of a previously placed restoration, or fracture of a tooth. The different ways in which the oral health is restored is fillings, crowns, bridges, implants, dentures. Filling is the most commonly preferred restoration method ad is widely used. The restoration material may be of gold, amalgam, silver or composite resin fillings which is a tooth-colored plastic material.

Get Full Toc: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/19123

Dental Restoration Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, dental restoration market has been divided into five regions including North- America, Asia- Pacific, Middle-East & Africa, Latin America and Europe. North America dominated the global dental restoration market as products. Economically developing countries are making their dentistry educational system strong by adding merging technology with the learning skills.

For instance, the the Aga Khan University inaugurated high-fidelity dental simulation lab that promises a safer and more effective way to educate dental professionals and students. In the new state-of-art laboratory there are 17 state-of-the-art ‘phantom heads’ — patient mannequins. These mannequin is equipped with dental tools and instruments such as water and air suction and computer-based feedback facilities needed to help students and practising dentists improve their skills.

Dental Restoration Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the dental restoration market participants are 3M, VOCO GmbH, Amann Girrbach, BioHorizons, COLTENE, Den-Mat Holdings, DENTAURUM, Dentsply Sirona,DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH, GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Heraeus Kulzer GmbH, Ivoclar Vivadent, Jensen Dental, Kerr Corporation, Nobel Biocare Holdings, Shofu Dental Corporation, Straumann, VITA Zahnfabrik and Zimmer Dental, Inc.