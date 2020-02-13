Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market Up-To-Date Statistics, Development Areas And Emerging Opportunities Worldwide

An electrocardiograph is a non-invasive diagnostic device which is used in measuring the electrical activity of the heart. It is primarily used for the detection of cardiac problems in the patient. The global diagnostic electrocardiograph (DECG) market will undergo fair growth in the near future owing to factors such as the need for early detection of diseases, rise in incidence of lifestyle related diseases and increase in the standard of healthcare services.

Due to improvements in the field of medical technology, errors in diagnosis of diseases have been considerably reduced. This has induced the demand for more sophisticated and efficient diagnostic equipment all across the globe. This has also paved the way for early diagnosis among patients thus successfully saving many lives.

With rising emphasis on preventive medicine, DECG is becoming a significant part of the diagnosis process. Better communication processes, improvement in accuracy and innovative designs bearing low power circuits have enabled the creation of better and efficacious DECG devices.

The global DECG market will undergo steady growth from 2012 to 2018 due to continuous rise in the incidences of cardiac diseases. Geographically, North America is the current leader in the DECG market in terms of demand and revenue generation and is followed by Europe.

With a boom in general healthcare services, increase in the local patient pool and medical tourism, countries like India and China will also see massive growth in the given period of forecast.

Some of the market players in this industry are Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Mortara Instruments, Schiller AG, Cardiac Science Corp., Spacelabs Healthcare and others.

