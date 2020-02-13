Digital Power Meter Market Demand And Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecast To 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Digital Power Meter Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Digital power meters are next-generation meters that provide precise readings of electricity consumption and are generally installed in households or in enterprises to maintain detailed statistics on energy consumption.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the rise in the deployment of smart grid projects. Smart grids include grid applications such as smart power meters, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, IT, and other communication networks. These devices enable utilities to have complete control and manage the digital assets that are present in the field. The smart grid networking systems enable a utility to analyze and map the energy consumption patterns of its customers, thereby helping in load forecasting and peak demand management along with risk determination. Also, it enables the reduction of power outages by providing detailed information about the functioning status of the power system network. With rapid development in smart grid-related equipment and solutions, management of huge data volumes has become a major concern among power utilities. This development of the smart grid projects worldwide is expected to propel growth in the global digital power meter market during the forecast period.

The Digital Power Meter market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Power Meter.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Schneider Electric

Sensus

Advanced Electronics Company

EKM Metering

Elster Group (owned by Honeywell)

Holley Metering

Jiaxing Eastron Electronic Instruments

Kamstrup

LINYANG Energy

Murata Power Solutions

Simpson Electric

Digital Power Meter Breakdown Data by Type

DigitalMeter Type

ElectricalMeter Type

ElectromechanicalMeter Type

ElectronicMeter Type

Digital Power Meter Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Digital Power Meter Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Digital Power Meter capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast.

Focuses on the key Digital Power Meter manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

