Digital Signage Market Size, Share, Leaders, Growth Factors, Regional Outlook, Industry Forecast 2022

Market Highlights

Digital signage is an innovative technology, enabling the display of multimedia content in urban places. It promotes awareness and advertisements. The content is displayed on a huge digital screen; such as LCD, LED, and OLED. Digital signage is adopted in public spaces, transportation systems, exhibitions, outdoor advertising, hotels, restaurants, etc.

Today, many sales executives are focusing on product launches. So, they come up with cutting-edge products & services. Their aim to draw the maximum crowds at minimum costs is made possible through digital signage. Majority of the digital billboards and signboards are placed in common locations. Thousands of people frequent these locations daily. They see these advertisements and many of them are driven into buying the products or services.

Digital signage results from the mix of different technologies. These technologies are used to replace traditional print & other media forms in today’s competitive environment. It has been observed that most of the consumers are entering shopping centers or retail shops after looking at digital signage.

Effective and appealing displays persuade costumers to shop more often. They help shoppers to visually interact with their favorite brands. Thus, the retail sector optimizes on the technology and understands consumer behavior. The medical sector and NGOs also adopt digital signage and spread health, disease, & social awareness.

Major Key players

Cisco System Inc. (U.S.)

Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S.)

Samsung Corporation (South Korea)

NEC Display Solutions Ltd (South Korea)

Bright Sign LLC (U.S.)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

3M Co. (U.S.)

LG Display Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Ad flow Networks (Canada)

Omni Vex Corporation (Canada)

Segmentation:

The digital signage (head-up display) industry is fragmented into products, technologies, components, applications, and regions.

Products – Kiosks, Billboards, Signboards, Menu Boards, and Others.

Technologies – LCDs, LEDs, OLEDs, and Front Projection.

Components – Hardware, Software, and Services.

Applications – Entertainment, Transportation, Retail, Healthcare, Banking, Education, Government, and Others.

Regions – Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

The digital signage market is categorized on the basis of Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is projected to dominate, with the largest shares. The same could be attributed to regional presence of large ‘company-owned’ networks. Further study revealed that Asia-Pacific may exhibit positive growth during the forecast period. Its countries; such as China, Japan, and South Korea hold decent shares.

