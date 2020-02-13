Disposable Gloves Market : Future Opportunities, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Disposable Gloves Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Disposable gloves act as a physical barrier to bacteria and pathogens. They protect the hands while handling chemicals, solvents, and unhygienic materials such as infected blood. Disposable gloves prevent the entry of pathogens into the human body, thereby acting as a source of protection.

Disposable gloves are highly used in medical industry as a surgical gloves, examination gloves, and specialty gloves. Disposable gloves are used to protect both health care professionals and patients from infections in the medical industry. Rise in consumer awareness regarding maintaining good hygiene practices at the workplace and awareness among health care practitioners across the globe are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. In addition, rise in demand for nitrile disposable gloves that resists tears, snags, and punctures from common hazards and can handle harsh industrial chemicals is estimated to propel sales of disposable gloves in the automotive and chemical industries.

Based on material, the global disposable gloves market has been classified into natural rubber, vinyl, nitrile, neoprene, and others. Natural rubber gloves are the most widely used disposable gloves in the health care and other industries. However, the health care industry is likely to witness a shift toward nitrile gloves, due to allergic reactions caused by latex gloves. Nitrile gloves provide the best possible fit and also offer higher resistance to fuels, oils, and solvents. Demand for nitrile gloves from the health care industry has been on the rise, specifically in dentistry. Dentists favor nitrile gloves as they offer superior puncture resistance and decrease the possibility of allergic reactions caused to patients. These gloves also act as barriers against cross-contamination and cross-infection.

Extensive research and development activities have resulted in the emergence of improved technologies. This is expected to present significant growth opportunities to the disposable gloves market during the forecast period. A ban on powdered gloves, led by a rise in the incidence of allergies caused to health care professionals, is driving demand for powder-free disposable gloves. Neoprene disposable gloves are gaining momentum in the disposable gloves market, as they are highly waterproof and resistant to acids, alkalis, and alcohols. Neoprene gloves offer the same feel as latex gloves. The unique neoprene formulation with a polyurethane inner coating reduces skin irritation as well as the risk of developing Type-I allergic reactions. All these factors are driving the global disposable gloves market.

Based on end-user, the global disposable gloves market has been segmented into medical, food & beverages, agriculture, metal fabrication, automotive, chemicals, and others. Medical is a leading end-user segment of the disposable gloves market. Disposable gloves are extensively used in the medical industry during examinations or surgeries. These gloves have high puncture resistance and offer an impermeable barrier to dangerous viruses and other blood borne pathogens. Apart from the medical industry, disposable gloves are gaining importance in various other applications such as food processing, handling harsh chemicals, metal scrap, automotive fluids, greases, and cleaning. Therefore, an increase in application of disposable gloves in various end-user industries is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global disposable gloves market. Key players profiled in the report include Ansell Limited, Granberg AS, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Latexx Partners Berhad, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Sri Trang Agro-Industry Public Company Limited, Riverstone Holding Limited, Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad, Cardinal Health, Inc, Medline Industries, Inc., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Rubberex, and Top Glove Corporation Bhd. These players account for a major share of the global disposable gloves market. Brand promotions and launch of new products are likely to raise sales of disposable gloves in the next few years. Market leaders look for different measures such as strategic pricing and type improvement to increase their profit margins.

