Global Artificial Sweeteners Market, Consumption & Forecast

Global Artificial Sweeteners Market will exceed US$ 2 Billion by the end of year 2024. Artificial sweeteners are also known as High Intensity sweeteners or Intense Sweeteners because they are many times sweeter than regular sugar. Artificial sweeteners are attractive alternatives to sugar because they are calorie-less which means they do not add any calories to the diet. Today, artificial sweeteners and other sugar substitutes are found in a variety of beverages and food including soft drinks, sauces, chewing gum, jellies, dressings and baked goods, candy, fruit juice, ice cream and yogurt and are marketed as “sugar-free” or “diet” products.

Request Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1372482

Regarding the harmful effects and rising health concerns of table sugar, growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, like diabetes and heart diseases, consumers are now increasingly switching towards artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, sucralose and saccharin over natural sweeteners as they are safe and do not add any extra calorie to their diet.

The global soft drink industry is increasingly replacing sugar or corn syrup with non-nutritive sweeteners. Rising demand from food and beverages industries is expected to act as a growth driver for artificial sweeteners market. The global soft drink industry is poised to consume the maximum amount of artificial sweeteners due to increasing demand of diet beverages and low-sugar food for diabetic and diet-conscious consumers.

Regulatory approvals by Food and Agriculture Organization/World Health Organization’s Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA), European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and Food & Drug Authority (FDA) to artificial sweeteners are also expected to fuel the demand from end-use industries and consumers.

Artificial sweeteners are often the cause of heated debate. Critics of artificial sweeteners contend that artificial sweeteners cause a variety of health problems, including cancer which may stifle the growth of artificial sweeteners market.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of products, the artificial sweeteners market is segmented on Aspartame, Sucralose, Saccharin, Neotame, Acesulfame Potassium (ACE-K), Stevia and Cyclamate. Artificial Sweetener is actively used in several food and beverages products and other applications such as in the formulations of medicines just to enhance the taste and flavor of the products without adding any calorie to them.

Artificial sweeteners market is also segmented on the basis of its applications in Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, TableTop and Others. Artificial sweetener is widely used in food and beverages products to provide required sweetness and texture to the final product while in pharmaceutical industry; it is used in the formulation of syrups and tablets.

Regional Aspect – Artificial Sweeteners Market is dominated by China

On the basis of regions, the artificial sweeteners market has been segmented into China, Other Asia and Oceanic, North America, South/Central America, Western Europe, Eastern/Central Europe, Africa and Middle East. The artificial sweeteners market is mostly dominated by China owing to the fact that it has highest sugar rate in the world and so, now, consumers are becoming more diet-conscious and are switching to artificial sweeteners to avoid such lifestyle diseases.

Key Players of Artificial Sweeteners Market

Some of the key players in the global artificial sweeteners market include Cargill, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., and Celanese Corporation.

Renub Research report titled “Global Artificial Sweeteners Market, Consumption & Forecast, By (Aspartame, Sucralose, Saccharin, Neotame, Acesulfame Potassium (ACE-K), Stevia and Cyclamate), Regions (China, Other Asia & Oceanic, North America, South/Central America, Western Europe, Eastern/Central Europe, Africa and Middle East) Applications (Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, TableTop & Others)” studies the global artificial sweeteners market.

This 157 page report with 102 Figures and 1 Table provides an all-encompassing analysis of the key growth drivers and restraining factors, market and consumption trends, and their projections for the upcoming years.

Contact For Any Query or to Get Customized Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1372482

The report have been analyzed from 2 major viewpoints and further studied by 3 different perspectives.

1. Global Artificial Sweeteners Market

– Products

– Regions

– Applications

2. Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption

– Products

– Regions

– Applications

Products Segmentation

– Aspartame

– Sucralose

– Saccharin

– Neotame

– Acesulfame Potassium (ACE-K)

– Stevia

– Cyclamate

Region Segmentation

– China

– Other Asia and Oceanic

– North America

– South/Central America

– Western Europe

– Eastern/Central Europe

– Africa

– Middle East

Segmentation based on Applications

– Beverages

– Food

– Pharmaceuticals

– TableTop

– Others

Key Highlights of this Report Include

– What will be market for Global Artificial Sweeteners by 2024?

– How much amount of artificial sweeteners will be consumed globally by 2024?

– Comprehensive geographic analysis of artificial sweeteners

– Up-to-date analyses of artificial sweeteners market and consumption

– Analysis of Drivers and Challenges

– Major competitors’ financial highlights

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/