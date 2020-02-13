Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Trends, Analysis, Leading Industry Players & Future Forecast by 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Automotive Dashboard Camera Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market – Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive dashboard camera at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (million units) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive dashboard camera market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for dashboard camera during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities and future scope in the automotive dashboard camera market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive dashboard camera market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the automotive dashboard camera market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein technology is benchmarked based on market size, growth rate, and general market share.

The global automotive dashboard camera market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market, by Application

External View

Internal View

Combined View

Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market, by Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

4G

Wired

Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market, by Placement

Front

Rear

Side

Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market, by Number of Lens

Single Lens

Multi-Lens

Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market, by Power Source

Vehicle Battery Powered

Individual Battery Powered

Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market, by Resolution

Up to 720P

1080P and Above

Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market: by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

