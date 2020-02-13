Global Automotive Liftgate Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global Automotive Liftgate market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Liftgate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Automotive Liftgate market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Liftgate market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

A power tailgate system is a device that aids the opening and closing a car’s tailgate or boot lid automatically. The tailgate can be opened and closed by pressing a button in the dashboard, using a remote controller, or through gestures, which are tracked by sensors placed beneath the rear bumper. The system consists of mechatronic components that are enclosed in a power assembly comprising electric latches, component carriers, and closures for opening and closing of the tailgate.

Europe is the largest production region, the Europe occupies about 52% of the market share in 2016, the second largest region is North America, North America occupies about 27% market share, the Asia has little production, it only occupies about 15% market share; the largest company is brose, it occupies about 53% of the market share, the second largest company is Huf.

The largest consumption region is Europe, it occupies about 59% market share, the second largest region is the North America, it occupies about 18% market share, and the smallest consumption region is RoW, China has the largest consumption growth rate.

In the last five years, the power Liftgate has great consumption growth rate, it can be divided into two types Conventional Power Liftgate, Hands-free Power Liftgate; the Conventional Power Liftgate occupies about 60% market share in 2016, in the application region, it mainly used in the SUV, it occupies about 67% market share in 2016; In the future, the permeability will have high growth rate, China will also have a higher growth rate, the permeability will also increase, the price have great relationship with the raw material and technology.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Brose

Huf

Magna

HI-LEX

Aisin

STRATTEC

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Conventional Power Liftgate

Hands-free Power Liftgate

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

SUV

Sedan

Other

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Liftgate are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Liftgate Manufacturers

Automotive Liftgate Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Liftgate Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

