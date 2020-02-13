Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Artificial leather is a material intended to substitute for leather in fields such as upholstery, clothing, footwear and fabrics and other uses where a leather-like finish is desired but the actual material is cost-prohibitive or unsuitable.

Polyvinylchloride (PVC), also commonly referred to as vinyl, is essentially a flexible plastic made from PVC resin, various fillers, and additives such as plasticizers to manipulate its softness, color and texture. Once the desired fillers have been added, PVC is used to coat one side of a knit or woven fabric backing and sometimes a center layer of foam.

PVC resin as raw materials to produce artificial leather called PVC artificial leather (referred to as artificial leather).

China is the largest production region; the second largest production region is Europe. The productions in Asia Pacific develop rapidly.

The global consumption of Automotive PVC Artificial Leather is about 407 million square meters in 2017; China is the largest consumption region in 2017, the consumption share is about 29% in 2017; Europe is also the second largest consumption region in 2017, the consumption volume is about 93 million square meters, the market share is about 23%.

In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the ownership of vehicles, the Automotive Interior Leather will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.

The global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather market is valued at 1120 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Benecke-Kaliko

Kyowa Leather Cloth

CGT

Vulcaflex

Scientex Berhad

Archilles

Mayur Uniquoters

Fujian Polyrech Technology

Wise Star

MarvelVinyls

Super Tannery Limited

Jiangsu Zhongtong Auto Interior Material

HR Polycoats

Longyue Leather

Wellmark

Veekay Polycoats

Xiefu Group

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Seats

Door Panel

Instrument Panel

Consoles

Other

By Application, the market can be split into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Automotive PVC Artificial Leather manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive PVC Artificial Leather are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Manufacturers

Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive PVC Artificial Leather market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

