Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Automotive Rubber Molded Components market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Rubber Molded Components market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Rubber molded components is a rubber product used in the automotive industry. In the manufacturing process, rubber molded components need to use the mold.

At present, in the developed industrial developed countries the automotive rubber molded components industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, Japan, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But developed companiesâ€™ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese automotive rubber molded components production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. In the past 20 years, the industry continued to shift to China. China is the world’s largest consumer and producer countries. Some Japanese companies are shifting the industry to Southeast Asia.

With the steady development of the automotive industry, automotive rubber molded components industry is also growing. In this industry, the global leader is Japan’s NOK. Federal-Mogul, Freudenberg, Dana, SKF, Parker Hannifin, Elringklinger, Hutchinson Seal, Trelleborg and other companies are the major players in this industry. As Japan, Germany and the US auto industry is highly developed. Companies in these regions are also at the top of the industry. China, South Korea and other countries of the enterprise is in the second level.

In light of the growing demand for fuel-efficient and less polluting vehicles, the market for lightweight automotive components of higher durability is on the rise. Growing automotive emissions have resulted in pressure on the automakers to produce fuel-efficient vehicles. These stringent standards set by the regulatory authorities are expected to significantly drive the market for lightweight materials such as rubber-molded components in the automotive sector. Rubber components, if used in place of conventional metal or plastic structures, are expected to impact the weight of the automobile to quite an extent. Further, global automotive sales and production have crossed the pre-recession levels and are on the verge of substantial growth. This growing automotive industry is expected to trigger the demand for rubber-molded components globally. However, on the downside, crunch in raw materials and swinging raw material prices are expected to act as friction factors for the market growth.

The major players covered in this report

NOK

Federal-Mogul

Freudenberg

Dana

SKF

Parker Hannifin

Elringklinger

Hutchinson Seal

Trelleborg

TKS Sealing

Oufu Sealing

Star Group

Duke Seals

Gates

Saint Gobain

Timken

MFC SEALING

Jingzhong Rubber

Corteco Ishino

NAK

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

O-rings

Oil Seal Products

Damping Products

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automotive Rubber Molded Components sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Automotive Rubber Molded Components players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Rubber Molded Components are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

